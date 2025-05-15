Prepare to have your mind blown at Cinema Akil this May…

May is the month of madness, and this line-up at Cinema Akil is sure to stay with you long after the credits have rolled. Everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching is bringing a curation that’s hot like the summer we’re in right now – big, bold and bizarre films, from intense dramas to nail-biting thrillers and a mind-bending, mind-boggling sci-fi flick.

Also, two films from the recent Reel Palestine collection are back to the big screen, by popular demand. Revisit the masterpieces that were To a Land Unknown and Thank You for Banking With Us.

The program…

Monsieur Aznavour (May 13 – May 14) brings to life the extraordinary rise of Charles Aznavour, one of France’s most beloved singers and actors. Directed by Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade, the film follows his journey from struggling artist to international icon, set against the backdrop of post-war France.

(May 16 – June 30) by Academy Award-winning Bong Joon Ho follows a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration perishes, his body is regenerated with most of his memories intact, leading to a dangerous and complex journey of survival and discovery. I am Still Here (May 30 – June 29) directed by Walter Salles, follows a mother who is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is torn apart by an act of arbitrary violence amid the tightening grip of Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1971.

From Reel Palestine…

Thank You For Banking With Us (May 13 – May 15) is a gripping drama by Laila Abbas, making its return to Cinema Akil after its run at Reel Palestine. The film explores themes of family, inheritance, and resistance, following two sisters who must put aside their differences to fight against Sharia law, which grants their brother double their rightful share of the inheritance.

(May 13 – May 15) is a gripping drama by Laila Abbas, making its return to after its run at Reel Palestine. The film explores themes of family, inheritance, and resistance, following two sisters who must put aside their differences to fight against Sharia law, which grants their brother double their rightful share of the inheritance. To A Land Unknown (May 15 – June 30)which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival at the Director’s Fortnight, tells the powerful story of two young men willing to risk everything for a brighter future. Trapped in the struggles of Athens, they hatch a dangerous plan to escape their grim reality, setting the stage for a tense journey of survival and hope.

For the full schedule, visit cinemaakil.com

@cinemaakil

Images: Supplied