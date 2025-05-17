Will the Covid 19 global pandemic happen again? Hopefully not…

Amidst reports of a new Covid 19 wave spreading in Singapore and other parts of Asia, it leads the mind back to the height of the pandemic a few years ago. Dubai has seen many new expats move here after the pandemic, with 2024 being the highest increase in population since 2018, so you may not know how the city actually dealt with the it. Dubai was commended for dealing with the whole situation really well…

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management really did a great job of managing the situation across the country and providing the safest environment for residents of Dubai, while keeping the economy going. There was even a documentary filmed on the process. It featured two 45-minute episodes, highlights the emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures. The response to Covid was a true sign of the emirate’s proactive and leading example to the world as to how to deal with unprecedented emergencies.

There are many reasons to love living in Dubai, and in the UAE, and we’ve even gathered a list of them here. Whether it’s the convenience, the safety, the weather