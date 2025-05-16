The announcement was made by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority…

If you’ve seen photos of Dubai from decades ago, a black and white photo of Deira Clock Tower would have been one of the most iconic pictures you would have come across.

The Deira Clock Tower was built in 1963 and was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai. It is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street – one of the most important crossroads in Dubai. It also served as the initial point of junction for the main highways heading to Dubai.

And now… it has just been ranked as one of the most beautiful clock towers in the world…

The news was shared by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, on her official X (previously, Twitter) account.

“دوار الساعة” في منطقة ديرة، كان أول معلم بارز يراه زوّار دبي في أوائل الستينيات، كما كان أول معبر بري بين ديرة وبر دبي.⁰لطالما ارتبط دوار الساعة بذاكرتنا الجماعية، وطفولتنا، وذاكرة أهالي الإمارة وزوّارها. حيث لعب دوراً محورياً في مسيرة دبي التنموية.. ومع مرور الوقت، أصبح هذا… pic.twitter.com/e8OTuW6N3T — Latifa MR Al Maktoum (@hhshklatifa) May 15, 2025

In her post, Sheikha Latifa said, “The Deira Clock Tower stood as Dubai’s first iconic landmark in the early 1960s and marked the city’s first land connection between Deira and Bur Dubai. Since then, it has played a vital role in the city’s transformation—earning a lasting place in the hearts of residents and visitors, and becoming a defining symbol of Dubai’s cultural and urban identity.”

The glow-up it deserved

In May 2023, Dubai Municipality announced that the iconic roundabout would undergo a renovation. The glow-up was complete on August 31.

According to Dubai Municipality, the project reflects its ‘commitment to utilize its full potential to support sustainable urban development that meets Dubai’s futuristic urban and economic development goals and plans.’

The water fountain’s design was revamped and now includes multicoloured lighting. The aesthetics of the roundabout were also revamped with the introduction of hard floors with greenery.

A very notable change is the clock face managed by Omega. The time has been managed by the Swiss Luxury Watch manufacturer ever since 2010 and now… its classic red logo is larger and more visible than before.

Why the change?

Well, the improvement project is part of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai last year in December 2022.

According to Phase II of the master plan, areas including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Deira, and Bur Dubai, all the way across Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and Expo City will be modernised in order to make Dubai the world’s best city for living.

The detailed strategy, a key part of which is sustainability, will boost the quality of life and happiness of people in addition to reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

Images: Getty and WAM