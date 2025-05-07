No trays, no stress. Dubai Airport is making travel smoother…

Good news if you’re heading out of town soon – Dubai Airport has upgraded its security game, and it’s about to save you time (and hassle). Thanks to new high-tech scanners rolling out across all terminals, you can now keep your laptop and liquids snug inside your bag while you glide through security. Yes, really. No more last-minute juggling at the trays, no more holding up the line while you dig out your stuff. It’s all part of Dubai’s mission to make your airport experience smoother and quicker.

About the upgrade

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects has teamed up with Smiths Detection to kit out Terminals 1, 2, and 3 with advanced 3D imaging scanners. They’re called HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX (techy name, cool result) – and they let security teams get a super clear look at what’s in your bag without making you unpack a thing. Already trusted by airports in the US and Europe, these scanners are designed to speed things up and keep everyone moving.

What’s in it for you

Less unpacking, more relaxing. Here’s what changes for passengers:

Keep laptops, tablets, and liquids in your carry-on

Shorter lines and faster checks

Smarter lanes that move trays back automatically

In short, you’ll spend less time digging around in your bag and more time grabbing that pre-flight coffee (or doing a last-minute duty-free dash).

Also read

DXB welcomes 23.4 million passengers in early 2025

MGM and Bellagio hotel & residences set to open in Dubai in 2027

Looking ahead

Dubai is building the airport of the future, and this is just the start. As Dubai Airport continues to welcome millions each month, these upgrades are laying the groundwork for Dubai’s next big thing: the mega Al Maktoum International Airport. With space for 260 million passengers, expect even more smart tech to make travel through Dubai as slick as it gets.