It’s official – Bellagio and MGM are heading to Dubai, bringing with them hotels, residences, and a brand new resort destination set to open in 2027. Construction is already climbing upwards at the site, located on a 26-acre stretch of prime beachfront. And when the doors open in late 2027, here’s what to expect: the debut of the Bellagio Hotel in the Middle East, alongside an MGM Hotel and MGM Residences, all set within a single, modern resort development.

It’s the first time the iconic MGM and Bellagio names will land in Dubai, thanks to a partnership between Wasl Hospitality and MGM Resorts International. Announced back in 2017 and now well underway, the project is tipped to become a new go-to spot along Dubai’s ever-growing coastline.

Here’s what’s coming

Bellagio Hotel

The Bellagio brand – known worldwide for its roots in Las Vegas – will make its Middle East debut right here. Expect contemporary luxury with an unmistakable Bellagio twist, though there’s no word yet on whether famous fountain shows will make the jump across continents.

MGM Hotel

The MGM Hotel will sit alongside Bellagio, offering another slice of resort life with its own take on modern hospitality. Details are still under wraps, but this marks the first time the MGM brand plants its flag in Dubai, bringing stateside flair to the city’s hotel scene.

MGM Residences

For those looking to stay a little longer (or a lot longer), the MGM Residences will offer beachfront homes with front-row views. Think resort perks with private space – ideal for anyone wanting a home that feels like a holiday.

The countdown is on

Construction is moving quickly on the MGM Tower, and the resort is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2027. While the core concept focuses on hospitality and luxury living, it remains unclear whether gaming will be a part of the project. The addition of gaming is still under consideration but the core mission is clear: bringing a new resort experience to Dubai’s coastline.