We all love a little sit-down dinner, all legs crossed and white napkins and everything. But sometimes, a change of scenery will do you and your gastronomic lens some good. Enter: foodie pop-ups. These fun outposts are the best way to spice up your foodie experience – epic culinary crossovers, never-heard-before concepts and more than just food.

Here are 7 foodie pop-ups to visit in Dubai.

Salt Camp

The beloved Salt Camp is back to the Museum of the Future and this 4th edition is inspired by all things Japan. It starts from a sweet story of travel. The Salt team took a trip to Japan and were mesmerised by the culture, the customs and the art. They took inspiration from this visit and turned their experiences into a landscape we can enjoy. This is a portal to Japan – with bits of the country from the farthest, most underrated corners. You’ll find epic anime, foodie weekends, incredible Japanese art, local cheeseburgers, takibi goodness and of course, camels to lead you into it all at Salt Camp Japan.

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, @findsaltcamp

PHAT

Limited time Asian street food pop-up PHAT finds it home in Alserkal Avenue – for now. The pop-up joint serves up Asian delicacies wrapped in bright orange branding and vibes. The whole thing screams cool-as-a-cat, but delightfully, the flavours take centre stage once you get to know them. We recommend the miso udon carbonara and the crack pie with hokkaido soft serve. Big, bold and delicious, and they have some sweet, sweet merch to complete your experience. Find a spot to share, take your pick from their menu and savour delicious things streetside, quite literally.

PHAT, Alserkal Avenue, @phatuniverse

Sadeem

A stunning desert pop-up, Sadeem is originally a cafe in Al Sara. This pop-up version can be found in Al Marmoom, near Al Qudra Lakes. It’s also Sheikh Mohammed certified, as he paid a visit to the post earlier this month. The whole thing is giving rustic, cityscape escape vibes and it’s just the place to be this winter season. Revel in the sights of the dunes as you tuck into incredible bites and drinks such as their Frosties cereal soft serve, a spicy tuna panini or the rose and pistachio baklava cake

Sadeem, Al Marmoon, near Al Qudra Lakes, open 4.30pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun. @sadeemdubai

Parker’s

Mr Parker has pulled up to Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and will be staying there till May of this year. The beachside pop-up has all the luxuries of the hotel, the sun and sand of the beach and stunning views of the imposing Burj Al Arab right by you as you dine. From 8am to 4pm, you need to make a reservation but from 5pm to 11pm, walk-ins are welcome. Breakfast or dinner, head over (especially now, with this equally delicious weather in your favour), and sample all their classics, from finger food to salads, fries to tacos, sandos, burgers, sliders, pasta and hearty mains.

Parker’s, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 8am to 11pm, @parkers

One Degree Cafe

The One Degree Cafe Winter pop-up is the more traditional Arabian experience you’re looking for. It has all the quintessential touches – camels, bedouin tents, traditional music, tanoora and fire shows as well as kid-friendly activities and more. The pop-up is a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and you can easily find it by travelling down the Al Ain road (E66) as if you were travelling towards the Dubai Outlet Mall. Hidden away in the desert, it’s the perfect city escape, especially if you’re looking for a long drive that won’t make you hate long drives. It’s a One Degree Winter this winter.

One Degree Cafe, Margham, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. @onedegree.ae

Le Guépard

The venue is permanent, but the look is different every time. Le Guépard is indeed a French brasserie seven days a week, but the back of the restaurant is an exclusive space made up of a lounge and two dining rooms just for pop-ups. Le Guépard hosts foodie pop-ups and collaborations with big and small names, homegrown brands and local heroes to bring to you the most exclusive experiences. There’s always something going on at the spot, so keep an eye out on their socials for the updates. At the moment, ongoing foodie pop-ups include a takeover by Italian eatery Monno, from February 16 to 18, and Don Bueno’s truck serving a taste of Colombia with their Perros Calientes Colombianos, from February 15 to 18.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, @le_guepard_dubai

Hidden

This one looks like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie. Hidden is strictly a winter affair, and as the name suggests, keeps on the DL far away in the desert for the most exclusive pop-up experience. The whole area is stunning, but the star of the show is the cube-shaped mirrored installation at the centre of it all that reflects your surroundings. The juxtaposition of the installation with the sandy, boho vibes of everything else, from the rope deck chairs, cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags, rattan sofas covered in plush cushions and the palm trees is what makes it great.

Hidden, Al Marmoon Heritage Village, Sun to Thurs, 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 4pm to 2am, @hidden_dubai

