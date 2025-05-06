It will be the Middle East’s first and only hotel and tower by Trump…

The Dubai skyline is gorgeous as is, but thanks to the addition of new towers such as the Ciel Tower, Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, and Burj Azizi to name a few, it’s about to level up. And we have just received news that yet another tower will be added to the grand skyline: Trump International Hotel & Tower.

It will be the Middle East’s first and only hotel and tower by Trump. The tower is set to join many of the skyscrapers soaring to the sky at the entrance of Downtown Dubai. It comes with views of the Burj Khalifa and the Arabian Sea.

Here’s what we know

The tower is set to stand 80 floors high, and will present lavish hospitality offerings comprising exquisite rooms and suites, private lounges, personalized service, and world-class amenities for guests.

A highlight? The rooftop infinity pool, which aims to be the highest in the world. The property will also feature an exclusive resort-style pool that only residents can use.

For exclusivity, and adding to its allure, there’s The Trump. It’s a private, members-only club offering unmatched exclusivity and experience for select members. It will feature bespoke dining, a world-class wellness spa, and more.

And the crowning jewel on top of Trump’s tower? Two distinctive penthouses with sky pools blend elegance and exclusivity. It takes inspiration from the legendary Trump Tower Penthouse on New York’s 5th Avenue. The penthouses boast floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sweeping views of the Dubai skyline.

Speaking on the project, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, stated, “Dubai is a global destination that shares our vision for iconic development, and we’re proud to expand the Trump brand in one of the most dynamic cities on earth.”

At the moment, we don’t have an opening date, but we will let you know as soon as we do.

Looking ahead

Dubai is gearing up for a year packed with exciting launches and developments.

This year, we have already witnessed the opening of one of the city’s biggest hotels – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and we are now awaiting the opening of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai; Ciel and more.

