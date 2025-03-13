Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower

Approximate height: 450 meters

Number of floors: 106



The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower isn’t just a regular tower; it will be the city’s first residential clock tower. It is set to be one of the tallest residential clock towers in the world, joining the many other skyscrapers in Dubai.

The collaboration is between Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller and UAE’s premium real estate developer, London Gate. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower will stand at a height of 450 meters adding another jewel to the (already) gorgeous Dubai skyline. It is set to be built in the Dubai Marina. According to a post on Franck Muller’s website, ‘residents can expect a handover by 2026.’

franckmuller.com

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina

Approximate height: 517 meters

Number of floors: 122

In 2024, ultra-luxury, wellness-focused hospitality operator Six Senses is expanding to Dubai. The brand has unveiled plans for a new residential tower in Dubai Marina. The Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will be the second Dubai property from Six Senses, joining the already under construction Six Senses The Palm. It is set to be completed in July 2028. The tower will feature 251 residences, which are all designed to offer a holistic, wellness-centric approach to living. This will apply both to the design of the tower, the interiors of the residences, and the community spaces. Apartments will start from Dhs5.8 million.

sixsensesresidences.ae

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

Approximate height: 595 meters

Number of floors: 103

Burj Binghatti is a collaboration between luxury jewellers Jacob & Co, and Emirati property development company Binghatti. Located in Business Bay, the tower will include two and three-bedroom residences, an infinity pool, and in-house concierge services including private chefs, bodyguards, chauffeurs, and chefs. And, since this collaboration includes a luxury jewellery company, we can expect the architecture to reflect a little bit of bling. This jewel is sure to make an excellent addition to the skyscrapers in Dubai.

binghatti.com

Burj Azizi

Approximate height: 725 meters

Number of floors: 133

Set to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline, Burj Azizi is eyeing a completion date for 2028. The USD1.5 billion skyscraper will offer a mix of residential, hotel, and entertainment spaces plus a luxury mall. Every 20 floors of the residence will have a dedicated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, yoga centre, a spa, a game room, business centre, kids’ play area, a restaurant, coffee shop, and supermarket. And the cherry on top? A cinema. Wow. Up even higher, we will be able to check into an all-suite seven-star hotel. It will be inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian. And each theme will have a culturally styled restaurant. We can also expect an authentic Emirati restaurant to be a key feature of the hotel. Burj Azizi will also be home to the world’s highest observation deck (level 130), the world’s highest nightclub (level 126), the world’s highest restaurant (level 122), and the world’s highest hotel room (level 118).

burjazizi.com

Dubai Creek Tower

Approximate height: To be announced, but as per Emaar, ‘taller than 828m’

Number of floors: To be announced

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, near Ras Al Khor National Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Creek Tower was set to be a new landmark architectural marvel with a 360-degree viewing deck inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, a viewing deck with a café, as well as a central plaza featuring shops, a museum, and an indoor auditorium. But, plans were announced that it was set to be redesigned. Emaar is yet to reveal the new concept.