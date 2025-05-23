Which means you only have one week to see it…

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite outdoor attractions in the city. And if you want to visit, you have just a few days left, as the park is closing its doors for the summer at the end of May.

The most colourful space (and most likely, the sweetest smelling) in Dubai announced that the garden will be closing on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The garden is home to millions of blooms and is open daily: On Saturday and Sunday, it’s open from 9am to 11pm, and from Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.

But don’t be alarmed…

Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again graced the city, the gates will reopen. This usually happens at the end of October or early November.

Dubai Miracle Garden is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties.

If you’re still keen to get down to Dubai Miracle before this season ends, you can book tickets online here. Tickets cost Dhs100 for adults (over 12 years old), Dhs85 for children three to 12, and those under the age of three can enter for free (Emirates ID or an official ID will need to be shown as proof).

So, when will Dubai Miracle Garden reopen for the new season?

We currently do not have the reopening dates for Dubai Miracle Garden’s next season, but the dates are usually announced on social media towards the end of summer. We will be keeping our eyes on the news, and we will let you know as soon as we know.

The garden, which opened in 2013, transforms and adds new floral arrangements, sculptures, and more each season. No matter how many times you visit, you will be amazed.

In 2016, the attraction also won a Guinness World Record for the largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of the Airbus A380, pictured above.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, 9am to 9pm weekdays, 9am to 11pm weekends, until Sun June 4. Dhs100 for adults, Dhs85 for children under 12, children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Images: Socials