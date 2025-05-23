If you’re flying with Emirates this Hajj season…

Then we have some good news for you. Emirates is making arrangements for the Hajj season – it will be operating 46 additional flights to cater to the Hajj season rush, the airline announced. As we approach the Hajj period, thousands of Muslims from the UAE are looking to travel to Mecca and Medina to perform the holy pilgrimage, and air traffic will be surging exponentially.

As such, the airline has announced 33 special flights to Jeddah and Madinah operating until May 31 and between June 10 and 16 to support the passengers.

Emirates has also said that it will be transporting passengers from around the world – nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks, including from the US, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Dedicated airport teams have been put in place to guide pilgrims through arrivals, connections and hotel transfers in Dubai. On-board, the airline has also added Hajj luggage tags and introduced a specialised Hajj kit featuring a prayer mat, tasbih beads, silicone water bottles and cushioned non-slip socks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) Further special arrangements are also being made for the Hajj travellers – all Emirates passengers returning from Jeddah and Madinah can also check in up to five litres of holy Zamzam water, which will be placed in the aircraft’s designated cargo area. What about Eid Al Adha?

For Eid Al Adha, Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to and from regional destinations including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain to meet the high demand over the long weekend, as people travel for the long break.

If you’re looking for summer travel inspiration for this long weekend, you can discover all the destinations on the A350 network in our guide here. flydubai will also be restarting their network of seasonal summer destinations, which you can discover here.

