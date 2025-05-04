The Abu Dhabi-based airline has launched a sale…

Etihad Airways has just launched an exclusive Business Sale, with up to 30 per cent off on business class fares, offering travellers the chance to experience luxury travel at exceptional prices across its expanding network across the world.

This sale is available until May 8, and the offer features discounted business class fares to summer destinations including new destinations that Etihad are launching later this year with Al Alamein starting at Dhs3,595, Sochi at Dhs5,995, Warsaw at Dhs6,995, Prague at Dhs9,995, and Taipei at Dhs11,995 as well as our seasonal routes to Mykonos and Santorini at Dhs6,995, Antalya at Dhs8,595 and Nice at Dhs11,795.

These special fares are valid for travel between June 1 and September 30 2025.

There are other destinations with discounted fares on Etihad business class are Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Manchester,Melbourne, Phuket, Rome and more. Etihad launched its new A321LR aircraft cabins at the Arabian Travel Market last week.

The all-new Airbus A321LR will be taking flight very soon, with 17 cities on the initial roster of destinations. Opening up a whole new world of travel and exploration for UAE travellers, the first A321LR will enter service on August 1, 2025, with ten aircraft joining the fleet this year.