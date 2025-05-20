Start your engines in the capital…

Mean machine-centred F1 is due to hit the silver screen next month, and the big news is, the regional premiere of the hotly-awaited Brad Pitt-starrer will take place right here in Abu Dhabi on June 25 – ahead of the movie’s widespread release.

The UAE capital will roll out the red carpet for this summer’s Joseph Kosinski-directed high-speed spectacle, with Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem at the helm of the cast. From what we hear, 284 local crew and 15 young trainees were a part of the film’s production, as Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission joined hands with Apple Studios to bring the movie to town.

Incentive

F1 the movie is only the latest in a long list of award-winning blockbusters filmed in the UAE capital, with Abu Dhabi becoming a filmmaker’s playground following the launch of its groundbreaking rebate scheme over a decade ago – which was generously bumped up to a whopping 50 per cent as of January 1 this year.

Landmark achievements

You’ll be able to see Abu Dhabi’s own roaring Yas Marina Circuit shine in the film, and you’ll also want to keep an eye out for surrounding landmarks that could make the cut.

How did that happen? Well, some of us spotted Mr. Pitt himself during the Abu Dhabi GP last December, some of us thought we’d spotted him, and the rest of us…well, we went home and watched Moneyball.

@f1movie