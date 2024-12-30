This promotes the UAE capital as a leading production location…

Abu Dhabi’s decade-long reputation as a destination of choice for some of the biggest filmmakers and movie studios on the planet has just received a supercharge with the news that producers will be eligible for a 50 per cent rebate on in-market production and post-production costs, beginning January 1, 2025.

While the existing rebate figure of 35 per cent has proven a massive draw with studios and filmmakers from some of the most successful banners in the world, what began as a groundbreaking 30 per cent rebate scheme in 2013 now spells a potential whopping half-off – and that’s over tens of millions of dollars, for those that need to be snapped out of a headline-induced reverie.

With the rebate chiefly pulling feature-length cinema producers, the new structure encompasses those that wish to bring their clapperboards to the UAE capital with the vision of producing reality TV, short films, game shows, and animated media, in addition to regional and local ones as announced by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission – as long as they qualify via a clear set of criteria and sliding-scale points system.

As you might’ve guessed, the increased financial project caps and a streamlined process will aim to grow, strengthen and attract strategic investment into the capital’s film and television industry. However, carefully-curated changes to the system will power Emirati production talent, including directors, writers, stunt coordinators and other significant roles, with additional support available for productions that highlight Emirati heritage, culture and ethos. The overarching priority will lie on safeguarding Emirati culture, while drawing investment from all corners of the globe.

