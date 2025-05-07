And the popular UAE attractions you can catch in them…

Did you know the UAE capital was a winning choice for some of the biggest filmmakers and productions in the business? News to you? Here are 5 big movies that were filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Furious 7 (2015)

The movie that started the whole trend of filming Hollywood blockbusters in Abu Dhabi (sort of). You’ll catch prominent landmarks such as the Etihad Towers and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in some of the most jaw-dropping scenes of the franchise.

@thefastsaga

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

JJ Abrams knew exactly what he wanted, and he sure got it by filming in the Abu Dhabi desert. Check out the UAE’s sprawling dunes that were featured so prominently in this film from one of the world’s top entertainment and media franchises.

@starwars

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Hollywood action superstar Tom Cruise was in town to film key scenes of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at the Midfield Terminal (as it was called back then), and what we now know as Zayed International Airport (AUH).

@missionimpossible

Dune: Part Two (2024)

The golden dunes of Liwa were showcased in all their glory in Dune: Part Two, and the cast and crew even set up shop at the majestic Anantara Qasr Al Sarab during production. Catch a glimpse here.

@dunemovie

F1 (2025)

Mean machine-themed F1 is due to hit the silver screen next month, and the big news is, you’ll also be able to catch Abu Dhabi’s own roaring Yas Marina Circuit in the film. When did that happen? Well, some of us spotted William Bradley Pitt during the Abu Dhabi GP last December, some of us thought we’d spotted him, and the rest of us, well, we went home and watched Moneyball.

@f1movie

The great rebate…

But it gets better. As of January 1, 2025, Abu Dhabi Film Commission announced that the existing film rebate of 35 per cent, which has proved a huge hit with film studios from around the world, would increase to a full 50 per cent rebate. Read all about it here.