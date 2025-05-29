Roar into the weekend with Dubai Safari Park…

It’s your last chance to walk on the wild side as Dubai Safari Park is closing its gates for the summer this weekend Sunday, June 1! So if you haven’t had your animal adventure fix just yet, this weekend is your moment.

The park isn’t just about lions, hippos, and gorillas (though you’ll see those too). It’s about air-conditioned animal encounters that keep you cool while you explore the wild. With over seven indoor exhibits, you can beat the heat and still get up close to some of the planet’s most fascinating creatures. It’s like a 2-for-1 special.

Cool Encounters in the Heart of the Safari

Whether you’re wandering through the reptile house or catching a glimpse of playful chimpanzees, Dubai Safari Park keeps you chilled while the animals bring the thrill. All indoor zones are fully air-conditioned, making it the perfect escape from the rising summer heat. The park’s layout and attention to comfort means you can spend more time enjoying the animals without breaking a sweat.

Hop on the Wild Side

Not keen on walking in the heat? No problem. The park’s air-conditioned shuttle trains, shaded walkways, and misting systems make it super easy to wander across its six wildlife zones in full comfort. And the best part? Shuttle rides are included with every ticket!

For an even wilder ride, hop onto the Explorer Safari Tour, a guided, drive-through experience where you can learn all about the park’s animal stars straight from the experts. Think of it as your own mini National Geographic adventure—with AC.

Beyond the thrills, every visit helps make a difference. A portion of each ticket goes towards global conservation efforts, so you’ll be doing some good while soaking up the fun.

Tickets are available at www.dubaisafari.ae or onsite at the ticketing station.

The park will reopen for Season 7 on October 14, 2025—but until then, it’s one last weekend of WILD.

