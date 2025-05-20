Global Village Season 29 was a massive success…

Season 29 of Global Village was a smash hit, and we have the statistics to prove it. The family destination welcomed a record 10.5 million visitors in the six months that it was open. This is a new high, as compared to 10 million visitors in the previous season, and the highest number of visitors in one season since opening.

The destination continues to upgrade on a year-to-year basis in order to accommodate to the growing number of visitors, adding expansions, brand new and exciting attractions, more pavilions, more amazing dining options, more facilities and larger-than-life entertainment.

In Season 29 alone, 30 pavilions represented more than 90 cultures, with more than 400 performers delivering over 40,000 incredible shows, over 200 rides and attractions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options from around the world. All these features brought the culture, heritage and authentic representation of the participating countries under the spotlight for us to experience.

When is Global Village reopening?

We know it just closed for the season, but we can’t wait for the next season to come around. After just a little search on the official Global Village Dubai website, we found out that the outdoor attraction will return from October 2025 to May 2026.

We don’t know the official dates, and they will be announced closer to the time, but this next season is going to be a very special one, because Global Village will be celebrating 30 years of entertaining Dubai (and beyond).

This in itself is exciting, but we can expect something really big for the new season. We don’t have all these details yet, but we are sure it will be announced closer to the opening. And of course, we will be keeping a close eye on the news.

Global Village Dubai has already opened its registrations for vendors to sign up for the new season. So, if you’re a homegrown vendor or entrepreneur who just wants to show off their creation to the world, go and sign up.

