We got chills, they’re multiplying…

We love a guessing game here at What’s On HQ. So when Dubai Opera posted a little video on their official social media account with the words ‘An Iconic Musical – Announcing Soon’ we had to get in on the guessing action.

Now, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but by the looks of the neon-coloured dancing man and lady, it could only mean one thing: Grease The Musical is coming to Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

Dubai Opera paired the video with a caption: ‘Slicked hair, rebel hearts – the soundtrack to your endless summer nights.’

Now, if you have seen the movie, there’s one thing the actors/characters went through tubs of… Grease (for their hair, that is)… which ticks the Slicked hair part of that caption. As for ‘Rebel Hearts’, the very essence of the movie (and musical) is about teenage rebellion.

If you haven’t seen Grease before, read on as we will give you a little insight.

Dubai Opera has not stated when they will officially make the reveal, but stay tuned as we are keeping our eyes peeled on their social media and will confirm all the details with you soon.

*Confirmed: BEETLEJUICE The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi*

*Iconic musical Mamma Mia! is coming to Abu Dhabi in June*

So, what is Grease the Musical about?

Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again.

But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer-pressure is keeping them apart.

Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life or will it all fall apart?

Expect some cool tunes, and even cooler moves, when (well… if) Grease hits the Dubai Opera stage. It’s a popular musical for a reason.

Images: Stills from Grease