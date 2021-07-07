With a depth of 60 metres, and holding 14 million litres of water, Deep Dive Dubai is set to become one of the most exciting attractions in the city…

Depending on how comfortable you are with swimming, wandering far into the deep end can be either thrilling or borderline panic-inducing. If you tend to experience the latter when you can no longer touch the bottom, then maybe stay away from Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool for divers. If, in fact, you see this as the ultimate underwater playground, read on for more…

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an impressive depth of 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water (that’s the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools).

Among the features of the 60m pool are two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six- and 21-metres, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems. The pool’s freshwater temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for comfort, and is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

But most exciting is Deep Dive Dubai’s ‘sunken city’, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises, which divers of all levels can explore.

Also inside the 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, is a dive shop, gift shop, and an 80-seat restaurant that will be open to the public later this year.

Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla Bin Habtoor, said: “Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector.”

“In developing the concept and facility, we took inspiration from the bravery and fortitude of the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. We also hope to embody the determination of Emirati explorers and innovators, both past and present, as well as provide a platform for future achievements and discoveries,” added Bin Habtoor.

Freediving and scuba diving experiences – from discover to develop courses – will be offered to all ability levels (starting from Dhs800) when public bookings go live later in July.

For more information, visit deepdivedubai.com