Your brain’s new best friend might be free soon…

Social media is buzzing up with claims that ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of OpenAI’s AI chatbot — is now free for everyone in the UAE. But is it true?

Here’s what we know.

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is a paid subscription approx Dhs72 that gives users faster responses, priority access during peak times, and access to OpenAI’s most advanced model, GPT-4o. The free version is also available in the UAE but comes with usage limits and slower performance.

Why are people saying it’s free?

The buzz began after OpenAI announced Stargate UAE a major AI infrastructure project in Abu Dhabi developed with partners like G42, NVIDIA, Oracle, and others. In their press release, they stated that the UAE would be “the first country in the world to enable ChatGPT nationwide.”

While the wording sparked speculation, it doesn’t confirm it’s free for all residents. For now, there’s no official statement from OpenAI or G42 confirming this — and Khaleej Times has reached out to both for clarification.

What does OpenAI say?

So far, OpenAI hasn’t made any official announcement about free premium access. When asked, ChatGPT pointed to reports but clarified that ChatGPT Plus remains a paid service in the UAE.

The bottom line

There’s no confirmation… yet – that ChatGPT Plus is free in the UAE. The new Stargate UAE partnership is a big deal for AI development, but until OpenAI says otherwise, premium access still comes at a cost.

Images: Unsplash