These British legends are not to be missed…

British ska-pop legends MADNESS are confirmed to perform live in Dubai on Saturday, November 22 2025, in Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, in what promises to be one of the city’s most unforgettable live music events of the year.

With a career spanning over four decades, MADNESS have carved out a permanent place in British pop history and we’re excited to have the in Dubai. Their iconic hits, you’ll be able to dance to, Our House, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, and One Step Beyond. Their Dubai performance will be a celebration of timeless music, high-energy showmanship, and feel-good nostalgia.

Organised by McGettigan’s Group, the team behind some of Dubai’s most iconic live experiences, such as The Script, fans can expect a night that of energy, fun and just good vibes.

This major live show will bring the band’s signature sound and riotous energy to thousands of fans in the region. Tickets officially go on sale today, Wednesday, May 14 2025. Grab one of the limited Super Early Bird tickets from just Dhs249 for those booking early, and table packages are available on The Deck if you’re bringing your group of 4 and 6 which has uniterrupted view of the stage on a raised platform and drink tokens.

Remember, guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets here.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Saturday, November 22 2025, gates open from 4pm, tickets from Dhs249, @mcgettiganspubs