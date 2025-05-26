They’re back in town…

Abu Dhabi’s own Yas Island is turning up the volume on its summer attractions, with visiting group Miami Band. And they’re back in town for a new campaign that will take you along on an exciting tour of Abu Dhabi’s island of thrills.

Images: supplied

While the track they’re singing along to isn’t on any of our Spotify playlists, we’re told the campaign “channels the spirit of summer, inviting families across the region to escape the heat and embrace a season filled with joy, energy, and unforgettable memories” at Yas Island – and that succeeded in grabbing our attention.

On the back of the success of previous summer campaigns, this year’s collaboration with Miami Band highlights everything you can see, do and experience on Yas Island – including visiting award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™. Of course, the campaign also features aquatic adventures that will have you making a splash at Yas Waterworld, even more exciting with its new upgrades.

Not a theme park person? No matter. With the Yas Marina Circuit, and scores of enjoyable attractions (especially winning food and beverage destinations) on Yas Bay and Yas Marina, plus the Etihad Arena putting on exciting shows such as Mamma Mia! and UFC Fight Night, you’ll never run out of things to do when you’re there: and here are 15 ideas we can think of, in as many seconds.

yasisland.com