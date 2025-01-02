Dubai events: All the upcoming gigs, shows and concerts in 2025

This year, we packed our calendars with a number of great shows, and there’s still plenty to come, and more yet to be announced. If you can’t keep track, don’t worry, as we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai.

Here are all the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai 2024/2025

When: January 10 and 11, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

After wowing audiences in May 2024, Hans Zimmer is returning to Dubai this time to Dubai Opera, offering another chance to experience his legendary scores from Inception, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight in an immersive live orchestra performance. Alongside Zimmer’s cinematic soundtracks, the orchestra will also pay tribute to the timeless works of Johann Strauss, making for a truly unforgettable experience. PS. Zimmer will also be performing in Abu Dhabi in May 2025. Read more here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 10 and 11, tickets from Dhs340. dubaiopera.com

When: January 20, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

He’s one of the most famous faces in British comedy and if you’re in need of a few laughs, you’ll want to bookmark Al Murray’s return to Dubai. Taking place on Monday, January 20, the OG pub landlord invites you to banish the January blues as he brings his new show, ‘Guv Island’ to Dubai Opera. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs195. The gig marks Al Murray’s welcome return to Dubai after his Dubai Comedy Festival gig in 2024 was cancelled due to the bad weather. In January, the podcaster, stand-up comedian and all-round funnyman promises to present an evening of side-splitting belly laughs with his comedic satire.

Al Murray at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 20, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Guz Khan

When: January 20, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

Do you know what is statistically the most depressing day of the year? The third Monday in January, Blue Monday. This year it falls on January 20, which is surely why – and call me a conspiracy theorist if you must – Dubai has not one but two top-tier UK comics visiting. Joining Al Murray on the Dubai Opera bill is star of stage and screen, BAFTA-nominated Man Like Mobeen – Guz Khan. We just have one question. Does that make Murray Uncle Shady?

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 20, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Fatboy Slim

When: January 25, 2025

Where: Terra Solis

He’s a legendary DJ known for making big beat music mainstream in the 90s, and Fatboy Slim is returning to Dubai in 2025. The man behind hits including Right Here, Right Now, and Praise You is set to return to Dubai for an unforgettable set in the desert at Terra Solis, the pool and nightclub experience by Tomorrowland, on January 25, 2025. Tickets will be made available soon here.

Fatboy Slim at Terra Solis Dubai, Dubai Desert, Jan 25, ticket prices TBC. fatboyslim.ae

Steve Aoki

When: January 25, 2025

Where: Barasti

Dubai, get ready to hit the dancefloor as superstar DJ Steve Aoki is returning to city early next year. For the first time since 2022, Steve Aoki will bring his unmistakable high-energy sets to Dubai, spinning at Barasti on Saturday January 25. When Steve Aoki headlines on the sand of beloved beach club Barasti, early next year, fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits including Pursuit of Happiness, Just Hold On and Mic Drop. We can also look forward to hearing him spin some of his biggest collab tracks. During the last decade in the DJ business, he’s worked with global superstars like BTS, Kid Cudi, and Louis Tomlinson.

Steve Aoki at Barasti, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Jan 25, Dhs250. platinumlist.net

Metro Boomin

When: January 24, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Grammy Award-nominated and diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin brings his groundbreaking sound to Coca-Cola Arena on 24 January 2025. Over the last decade, he’s put his unique sound to some 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits, collaborating with names including The Weeknd, Drake, Future, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Metro Boomin, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Jan 24, from Dhs199. platinumlist.net

Green Day

When: January 27, 2025

Where: Expo City Dubai

All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time, and we can expect all of their banging tunes, including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly. Get your tickets here.

Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs445, greendaydxb.com

CAS

When: January 31, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, ticket prices from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

February

The Corrs

When: February 6, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

As part of their Talk on Corners tour (named after their second, UK chart number one for 1997, album) – they’ll be stopping by Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on February, 6 2025. Since their debut single back in 1995, almost *experiences mild panic attack* thirty years ago – the four-piece pop outfit have sold an impressive 40 million albums. You might remember them from such velvety-vocal tracks as Breathless, Runaway, and What Can I Do? Tickets start from Dhs195.

Live Nation presents The Corrs, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Feb 6, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

Nick Carter

When: February 8, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

One-fifth of the Backstreet Boys and a crooner in his own right, Nick Carter is making his way to Dubai in February. The star will perform at Bla Bla Dubai, serenading the crowds on his ‘Who Am I’ tour with his most iconic hits. Catch him at The Tent as he brings his unforgettable energy and magic to the stage for a night of epic music and great hits. Experience Carter’s world-famous energy up close and personal for a special concert. Perhaps for the first time, we will see Nick taking the stage solo. Ticket prices are Dhs595 per person.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach JBR, Feb 8, Dhs595 per person. ticketmaster.ae

Rivermaya

When: February 9, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Filipino rock band Rivermaya is set to perform in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next year in February. Taking place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Rivermaya will bring “The Reunion” World Tour to Dubai, and fans are in for an unforgettable night of the band’s greatest hits. Formed in 1994, Rivermaya have since been hailed as one of the most influential rock bands of the Philippines and are celebrating their musical journey as they reunite for their newest world tour. Known for their genre-defying music style and a reputation for electrifying live performances, the night promises to be full of rock ‘n’ roll, with some nostalgia thrown in. Tickets start from Dhs199.

Rivermaya, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Feb 9, tickets from Dhs199, livenation.me

Dizzee Rascal

When: February 13, 2025

Where: P7 Arena, Media One

Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal is returning to Dubai. The UK grime pioneer is heading to P7 Arena, Media One, for one night only on February 13 as part of his ‘We Want Bass’ tour. Tickets are on sale and priced at Dhs195 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Dizzee Rascal at P7, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Feb 13, from Dhs195. dubai.platinumlist.net

Olly Murs

When: February 21, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

Olly Murs is one of the most successful X Factor alumni, with a roster of pop hits and his charismatic stage presence, and he is set to perform in Dubai for one night only in February. Taking over Bla Bla’s pool area for a night of alfresco fun on February 21, 2025, Olly Murs will deliver an evening of all his best sing-along hits in an open-air party atmosphere. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs295 for general admission and Dhs445 for VIP tickets. You can snap them up via livenation.me.

Olly Murs, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, doors open 5pm, Feb 21, from Dhs295. @livenation.me, @blabladubai

Rewind Festival

When: February 22, 2025

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach – opposite JBR, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com