If you’ve been following whatson.ae lately, you’ll have noticed our pieces on new fines introduced in the UAE capital such as this one for car owners, and also this one. Now, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced penalties for those that don’t adhere to appropriate standards with respect to installing satellite dishes.

Images: Unsplash, DMT Abu Dhabi

The announcement explains that “building owners and authorised representatives must install satellite dishes in line with approved standards. Improper installations – especially those cluttering rooftops, balconies, or walls – may lead to steep penalties under Clause No. 61.”

The move comes with the aim of maintaining the city’s cleanliness, order, and visual appeal. Much like the fines announced for those that don’t maintain their automobiles’ cleanliness and hang laundry out in their balconies whereby damaging the visual aesthetic of the city, the penalties announced for satellites dishes will also increase depending on the number of offences committed. Fines are set at Dhs1,000 for first-time offenders, Dhs2,000 for the second violation, and Dhs4,000 fines for third and subsequent violations.

While balconies are often treated as a storage closet, fines have also been announced for those that store miscellaneous paraphernalia (“random junk” in layman’s terms) in balconies and on terraces. It’s Dhs500 for the first offence, Dhs1,000 for a second offence and Dhs2,000 for third and repeated violations.