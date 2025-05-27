Just in time for summer…

If you love mangoes and mangoes love you, then this festival taking place in Sharjah is where you need to be. Sharjah’s much-awaited Mango Festival is coming back for a fourth edition, and is set to run from June 27 to June 29 at Expo Khor Fakkan. Visitors will be able to sample a wide variety of some of the freshest and juiciest local mangoes to enjoy the very best of the mango season, all sourced directly from local farms.

Mango season is the UAE is a big deal, and as soon as the summer months roll around, residents are flocking to nearby supermarkets and farms to pick up the king of the fruits. This is one summer fruit you don’t want to miss having, especially with varieties like the Alphonso, the Peruvian, the Colombian and more available.

According to Mohammed Khalfan AlNaqbi, member of the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan, this year’s festival will be all about highlighting the participation of local farmers and agricultural experts.

There will also be competitions for farming excellence and are designed to promote knowledge exchange and introduce modern agricultural technologies to the local community. Besides all the serious, learning stuff, there will also be additional events and activities to make the festival fun and ensure that it’s both culturally and socially engaging.

One may wonder why we need a festival for mangoes, but this is more than just about summer or the summer fruit. The festival is a celebration of the progress the UAE has made in the field of agriculture, and meant to highlight the region’s agricultural strength. It also serves as a platform to educate people about the premium local mango varieties and show the residents the continuous efforts of the local farmers are putting into boosting agricultural output.

Mango Festival, Expo Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, June 27 to 29, @khorfakkanexpo

Images: Unsplash