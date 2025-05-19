The latest road updates from RTA…

Amid ongoing efforts to ease congestion in the city, reduce travel times and deal with the perennial problem of traffic, RTA has announced new measures to expand the road network in Dubai – six new dedicated bus and taxi lanes spanning 13km, bringing the total length of dedicated lanes to 20km.

The new addition is expected to cut travel times by 41 per cent, thereby boosting passenger numbers by 10 per cent, enhance bus arrival times by 42 per cent, and significantly reduce congestion in key areas and routes.

This comes as a welcome boost to public transport culture, seemingly the most sustainable and efficient answer to our traffic woes.

Dubai’s public bus network now covers 88 per cent of the city’s urban areas with 188 million riders transported, which is a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent. The daily statistics are even more impressive.

The fleet of 1,390 buses operates across 187 routes, and completes 11,000 trips daily, covering approximately 333,000 km and serving more than 500,000 riders every day.

Previously in 2024, RTA introduced nine express bus routes, nine additional metro link services, and four new taxi routes targeting high-demand areas. More modifications to the public bus network include a new vehicle to the public transport network – the electric bus.

A recent pilot operation launched by the authority involves a new electric bus on route F13, a feeder bus service between Al Quoz Bus Depot and the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop.

This bus service starts at Al Quoz Bus Depot before going through key destinations including Burj Khalifa, The Palace Downtown Hotel, and Dubai Fountain, and terminates at the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop (South).

The features of the electric bus include a majority of smart systems that will support the driver for a smoother, safer ride. A high-definition camera and screens that replace traditional mirrors, and a transparent display that projects essential driving information onto the front windscreen to support driver awareness, to name a few.

The RTA is already taking big strides in attempts to expand and encourage the usage of public transport in the city, a way also to ease the perennial traffic problem of Dubai.

Some of the new transport systems being announced or introduced, in addition to a massive expansion of the Metro network, include the Rail Bus, Bus-on-Demand, the Etihad Rail, Sky Pods and flying taxis. Read more here.

