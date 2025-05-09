Ready, set, compete…

It’s standard now to see the biggest names in any game compete in Abu Dhabi. With that in mind, here are 3 exciting sporting events in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

July: UFC Fight Night

Marquee UFC events have become a mainstay on the Abu Dhabi sporting calendar with as many as 20 being held in Abu Dhabi since 2010. Last year was the first time Abu Dhabi hosted two official UFC events in the same year, with a simmering fight card at UFC Fight Night in the summer followed by UFC 308 on October 26. This year is expected to follow suit, with a second, larger event following UFC Fight Night on July 26. Fight card details are TBC, but you know where to get all the updates.

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, July 26. @etihadarena.ae

October: NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ

Basketball fans in the UAE will be eagerly waiting to watch the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers battle it out over two games of pre-season action, when they arrive at the Etihad Arena for games on October 2 and 4. The Knicks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson (pictured), five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 2022 NBA All-Defensive First Team member Mikal Bridges, while those repping the 76ers in Abu Dhabi will be 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, and 2024 NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Big names, big games

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 Presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 2025. etihadarena.ae. @nba

December: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Arguably Abu Dhabi’s biggest weekend of the year, the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Yasalam After Race Concerts will be held from December 4 to 7 at the Yas Marina Circuit this year. In addition to the stellar on-track action, performers such as superstars Metallica, Katy Perry and others will wow fans at Etihad Park. Electrifying to say the least.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4 to 7. @abudhabigp