The AURA Skypool Sleepover is putting all our childhood experiences to shame…

For the first time ever, AURA Skypool is hosting a unique overnight event 210 metres high in the sky – The AURA Sleepover. You read that right – the infinity pool is hosting an overnight stay at their venue, from June 14, 9pm to June 15, 9am. This will officially be the longest immersive experience ever hosted here.

The whole experience is meant to be a slow descent into relaxation, stillness and disconnecting from the world. Kicking off at 9pm, guests can indulge in a night swim and an a la carte dinner. You’ll be surrounded by with ambient music, setting the tone for the night to come. As time progresses, a live harp and violin will fill the air with soothing melodies.

At 11pm, guests will be guided through calming goodnight rituals to prepare for a good night’s sleep. The space will then transform as each daybed is converted into a comfortable sleeping setup. Beds will be thoughtfully arranged to ensure maximum privacy, and pool access will be suspended until 6am to allow for uninterrupted rest.

At sunrise, guests will be awoken by the tranquil sounds of a live handspan – no rude alarms, blaring sounds or interruptions. You’ll be gently lulled out of your sleep. Guests who select City or Burj View beds will enjoy a front-row seat to sunrise – a view unlike anything you’ll see in Dubai.

Breakfast will be served from 6am. Guests may pre-book a ‘Breakfast in Bed ‘experience for Dhs150 per person, which includes homemade granola, a hot dish of choice, and a beverage. A floating tray with Champagne is also available as an online upgrade or alternatively, a la carte breakfast selections are also offered at the venue.

At 7am, AURA’s resident wellness coach Emilse will lead the guests in a sunrise stretching and breathwork session designed to awaken both body and mind. Availability for the experience is limited, so make sure you book your space now. \

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, June 14, 9pm to June 15, 9am, Dhs400, book here…

Images: Supplied