From aesthetic spots in Al Quoz to ladies-only spaces in Jumeirah, these are the perfect Pilates studios for your next stretch session…

Pilates is the fitness phenomenon that shows no sign of slowing down in the city. These are Dubai’s best new Pilates studios.

Plume Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plume (@plumestudio.ae)

Plume has transformed a Jumeirah villa into a haven of serenity. The attention to detail is standout, and each of the spaces is thoughtfully curated for maximum relaxation. The ladies-only wellness studio features two studios for yoga and Pilates classes, offering sessions including barre, aerial yoga and Reformer. But there’s also a plunge pool that oozes blissful Bali vibes, ice bath and sauna, and a massage room for private treatments.

Classes from: Dhs190

Plume Studio, 440a Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2, 7am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (0)4 256 6349. @plumestudio.ae

Brrn Barre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brrn Barre (@brrnbarre)

Bringing an LA-cool feel to Al Quoz is Brrn Barre. But while the aesthetic may be cool and calm, the classes are anything but – with hot Pilates and hot barre classes the signature workout of this industrial-chic spot. Lift, tone and shape your body with targeted sessions led by expert instructors, all with the added sweat-inducing impact of the hot room.

Classes from: Dhs155

Brrn Barre, Warehouse 93, Goshi Warehouse City, Al Quoz, 6am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 12pm Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (0)4 397 5887. @brrnbarre

The Lob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lob Dubai (@thisisthelob)

Take your workout indoors this summer at The Lob, a new sports club that’s transformed an Al Quoz warehouse into a haven for padel, Pilates and yoga enthusiasts. It’s got all the facilities for a full day of fitness-based fun: six indoor padel courts decked out in racing green, two studios that offer both movement and mindfulness classes (Reformer Pilates is a regular session in the Align studio), plus a sauna and a healthy restaurant by pioneering biohacking chef, Silvena Rowe.

Classes from: Dhs145

The Lob, Street 15, Al Quoz 3, 7am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, 7am to 10.30pm Sunday. Tel: (0)52 936 5460. @thisisthelob

KōR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KōR Pilates Dubai (@korpilatesdubai)

Bringing mat and Reformer Pilates to a boutique new studio in Dubai Marina is KOR. Founded by passionate instructors Alice and Karolina, they’ve created a space that feels welcoming and full of energy. Their bespoke KōR Method is also something you’ll only find here, which brings a refined approach to strength & control, blending rhythm, resistance, and technique for real results. During the summer, you’ll tone up with a session inside their bright and breezy studio, but come the cooler months, they’ll be taking classes poolside, overlooking the dazzling Dubai Marina.

Classes from: Dhs150

KOR Pilates Dubai, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (0)58 903 5912. @korpilatesdubai

Reshape, Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RESHAPE DUBAI: fitness studio ladies only (@reshape.uae)

Building on the success of the original Reshape in DIFC, the brand has opened a second ladies-only space in Dubai Marina. Training is carried out in small groups, meaning you get maximum attention from the instructors so you can really hone your skills. They offer both mat and Reformer Pilates sessions for all levels, led by professional instructors who can adjust to your ability for best results. If you’re not into Pilates, they also offer barre, fit-boxing and stretching classes.

Classes from: Dhs99

Unit 505, Level 5, Al Fattan Office Tower, Dubai Marina, 7am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)50 365 0760. @reshape.uae

Blended

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor McAdams | Dubai (@thetaylorpilates)

Blended Wellness has a new address – and is now split over several spaces at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. Founder Dominique Laird created Blended as a space for women to look and feel their best – and it’s inclusive, welcoming and all about community. Go to the hotel’s 18th floor for the spa, where you’ll find massages, facials and specialised rituals; while beauty treatments take place in a dedicated salon on the ground floor. For workouts, you’ll want to head to the Blended studio in a separate building in the grounds for yoga and reformer Pilates.

Classes from: Dhs150

Blended, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, daily from 7am. Tel: (0)4 423 8325. @blendedwellnessdxb

Plus, three more coming soon

Aera

Residents of Azizi Riviera will be pleased to learn that a boutique Pilates studio is opening very soon in the ‘hood. Sessions that improve strength, flexibility and overall wellbeing are available as group classes or one-to-one sessions.

@aerastudiodxb

Soulmvnt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @soulmvnt

Get stronger, leaner and more flexible at Soulmvnt, new in Dubai Design District. Opt for the Lagree class for next-level strength training, or try the high-energy mat Pilates session for maximium impact. Lower-tempo classes come in the form of yoga and sculpt.

@soulmvnt

Sculpt

New to the Arjaan by Rotana Sculpt is a boutique yoga and Pilates studio in the heart of Media City. Oozing the clean girl aesethtic we love to see from wellness hubs, it’s light and neutral, and offers classes including reformer Pilates, barre burn and sound healing.

@sculpt.dxb