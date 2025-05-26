Serious indulgence…

Fans of quick-served eats and flipped treats are going to be very excited in the UAE, as London’s own smash-hit burger joint, Supernova Burger is heading to the UAE capital.

An established favourite with London’s diners (there’s a flourishing location in Soho in the West End, and another heading to Mayfair), Supernova has gained a loyal, almost cult fan following that’s absolutely enamored with its mouthwatering burgers, crispy fries, and calorie-dense, feel-good sundae selections.

All that said, it’s only been two years since the brand opened its doors to diners in London, and has already made its way to the UAE capital, having joined hands with Belhasa Hospitality – the UAE brand that’s also responsible for bringing winning brands such as NAC to town.

Images: supplied

Adding to its cool factor is the fact that the Abu Dhabi location will open in a stylish villa (location TBC) in the capital, where you’ll be able to dig into their line-up of winning creations. While the Soho location is renowned for its for cool, relaxing vibe, how it will all take shape in UAE style is something we’re very excited to discover.

While further details and Supernova Abu Dhabi’s exact location are yet to be disclosed, here’s a list of 5 great burgers in the capital that’ll help make the waiting easier.

Smash hit loading…