From succulent seafood to flavourful desserts, Greek food is often lost in the crowd of prized eats in the UAE capital. So we’re here to refresh your memory. Here are 4 Greek restaurants in Abu Dhabi you must try in 2025.

Pappas Taverna

Part of a duo of thrilling eats that set up shop at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island right as we moved into 2025, Pappas Taverna invites you to your very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment.

Pappas Taverna, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 6pm to 11pm, Weds to Mon. @wabudhabi

Ilios

This one is open on the sidelines of Surf Abu Dhabi, and it looks stunning. Inspired by the ‘joie de vivre’ mindset of Greece, Ilios Beach Club is your one-stop destination for poolside parties and flavourful dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, when you’re on Hudayriyat. Inclusive of a lounge and private pool, its menu focuses on seafood options, pasta picks and premium meat cuts you can enjoy while lounging about on their expansive indoor and outdoor area, with stunning sunset views complementing your experience. Read more here.

Ilios, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 1am daily. @ilios.abudhabi

Crepa Crepa

Greek creperie, Crepa Crepa has opened its first UAE-based store at Abu Dhabi’s My City Centre Masdar Mall, in Masdar City. Enjoy freshly-prepared crepes, pancakes, and waffles across a menu of crisp, paper-thin crepes in this European-style crepe street food experience.

Crepa Crepa, My City Centre Masdar, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily. @crepacrepa.uae