Padel is the new buzz word in fitness. Here’s the full lowdown on the tennis alternative and the best places to serve up a treat…

Move over Wimbledon – padel is the new kid on the block. Invented in 1969 in Mexico by Enrique Corcuera, padel was recognised as an international sport in September 2019 and is one of the world’s fastest growing sports by participation.

What is padel?

Played predominately as a doubles game, it’s very similar to regular tennis with a bit of squash thrown in: the court is about 25 per cent smaller than a tennis court and enclosed in glass walls, which can also be utilised during play – and metal mesh fences that can’t.

When it comes to keeping score, you go up 15, 30, 40 as usual. The serve is under arm, the racket is smaller and more of a flat bat, and the balls have a lower pressure. It’s often called padel tennis, which can be confusing as there’s another less-played sport called Paddle Tennis, which is similar but doesn’t use walls.

Right, you’re ready to play. Here are the 10 top places to volley, lob and smash your way around a Padel court…

Matcha

Located about two blocks away from Alserkal Avenue, part-wellness space, part-cafe, part-padel club Matcha Club has all the design elements of a chic Californian hideaway. Tree-lined pathways lead you past six padel courts painted in burnt orange and divided by oversized flora, picture-perfect outdoor courtyards, and on towards two crisp white wellness studios. Padel courts cost Dhs400 for 90-minute sessions (based on four people playing). Packages are available, including 10 sessions for Dhs900, or 20 sessions for Dhs1,600, and all sessions can be booked via Playtomic, or directly with the club.

Matcha Club, Al Quoz 3, daily 9am to 11pm, from Dhs400. Tel: (0)50 460 1461. @matchadxb

Padelx

Adding a unique twist to the traditional game of padel is Padelx, a unique concept hailing from Sweden and now located in JLT. Dubai’s first and only floating padel experience, is located close to Cluster I in JLT, and there are two premium courts available with prices starting from Dhs200 for an hour of healthy fun. Bookings can be done via the Playtomic app or on this link here. Don’t have the equipment? Don’t worry, you can rent the rackets at the venue.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 7am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)58 894 4631. @padelx_official

Ballers

One of Dubai’s newer padel destinations is Ballers, a super-sized fitness destination in the heart of Downtown. Here you can play football and rugby, do yoga, or partake in functional fitness classes, but the excellent padel facilities make it a great spot to smash your way through an our or two of padel. There are six state-of-the-art padel courts, all framed dramatically by the Burj Khalifa, and all can be booked via Playtonic from 7am to 11pm. Rates start from Dhs168 for an hour of play, or you can book group or private coaching if you’re new to the sport from Dhs148 per class, depending on your group size.

Ballers, 810 Dubai Fountain Street, Downtown, 7am to 11pm daily, from Dhs168. Tel: (0)50 865 0488. ballers.ae

World Padel Academy

Located in a warehouse in Al Quoz, World Padel Academy is an elite padel spot in Dubai that welcomes everyone from beginners to professional players. Their state-of-the-art courts can be booked for friendly games, or if you’re new to the sport you can get yourself some lessons with their expert padel coaches. More of a padel pro? There are regular tournaments to get involved in too. As well as seven indoor courts, there are also three outdoor courts, plus a coffee bar, merch store, and a cardio/stretching area for warming up and cooling down. One-hour sessions start from Dhs295.

World Padel Academy, 3B St, Al Quoz 1, daily 7am to 2am, from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 330 6655. wpa.ae

Padel Kingdom

Located in Al Quoz 4, Padel Kingdom is one of the big players in the padel world of Dubai. It’s home to four indoor courts that can be hired for friendly or professional games, as well as a padel academy run by top pro Tito Allemandi. All that volleying, lobbing, and smashing can be tiring work, so fuel up afterwards at the Golden Point cafe. The rates start from Dhs266 for 60-minutes and Dhs400 for 90-minutes of padel play, or there are packages available where you can get Playtonic credits to use against tournaments, court bookings and match coaching.

Padel Kingdom, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, daily 7am to 12am, from Dhs266. Tel: (0)50 724 1545. thepadelkingdom.com

Padel Point

Padel Point in Al Quoz 3 opened as Dubai’s first indoor padel spot, and is home to five padel courts, plus an on-site padel bar, merch store, and chill facilities in the lounge where you’ll find Playstation and Ping Pong. If you’re new to padel, this is an excellent place to start, as they offer drop-in sessions where you can pick up the basics from the experts. Courts can be booked up to a week in advance, and start from Dhs250 per hour. It’s all about creating a strong sense of community, so if you’re looking to meet new people while also getting your workout in, this is one to head to.

Padel Point, Al Quoz 9, 15 St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)55 449 4830. padelpointae.com

Smash Padel and Fitness Club

Smash offers three courts alongside its modern indoor-outdoor gym on The Palm. In fact, if you take out a yearly gym membership you get eight padel court bookings thrown in for free. If you’re not one for the gym, padel courts can be booked for Dhs200 for a 90-minute session during off-peak hours, or Dhs260 during peak hours. Racket and ball hire starts at Dhs30. Playing singles? It’s Dhs95 per person to book.

Smash Padel and Fitness Club, Golden Mile Galleria, Building 1, Palm Jumeriah, 6am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)58 593 0805. smash.ae

Real Racquet Academy X Dubai Golf

Want to take a break from tee time? Emirates Golf Club, Jumeriah Golf Estates and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club all have padel courts run in association with the Real Racquet Academy. The clubs offer everything from group practice, ladies only sessions, private classes, specific cardio training sessions, a kid’s padel club, tournaments and friendly competitions. Head of Real Raquet Academy Padel Dubai, Toni Salord heads up the team of experts that are ready to help you improve your game, but if you’d rather just book a court for a knock around that’s also possible, with prices starting at Dhs300 for 90 minutes off-peak and Dhs380 for peak times. There’s a 25 per cent discount for members.

Real Racquet Academy, various locations, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 179 8324. rrapadel.com

Padel Pro

Whether you just want to book a court for a game, you’re keen to get some expert help with your game, or you’re looking to enter a tournament, Padel Pro is the place to go. One of the original padel destinations in Dubai, Padel Pro now has three locations across the city – Jumeirah Park, Al Quoz, and One Central. There are 10 outdoor courts in Jumeirah Park, five at One Central, and four indoor courts in Al Quoz. In fact, even if you don’t have tennis buddies to play with, Padel Pro offers a ‘match-making’ service to team together players. Court hire starts at Dhs95 for a generous 90 minutes if you buy a ‘5 Match Package’, with the cost getting cheaper if you buy bigger packages. Drop them a line if you’re looking to try out for a single hire only.

Padel Pro, Sportsmania, Garn Al Sabakh Street, Jumeriah Lakes Towers, Dubai 7am to 3am daily. Tel (05) 6554 6665. padelpro.com

Just Padel

With multiple locations around town –Kite Beach, Mina Rashid, Dubai Ladies Club, Ripe Market, Brighton College, and Nad Al Sheba Police Administration Office – Just Padel has all corners of Dubai covered. Prices vary depending on the locations, starting at Dhs180 for 45 minutes. Equipment hire is Dhs30 for one racket and three balls. Want to stay on another 45 minutes? Ask about cheaper rates for your back-to- back sessions.

Just Padel, various locations and opening hours. Tel: (0)55 992 8022. justpadel.ae

Images: Facebook/ Supplied