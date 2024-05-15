We love this ever-changing and endlessly exciting Al Quoz neighbourhood…

Brimming with art, music, food, and wellness experiences, you’ll find inspiration on every corner of Alserkal Avenue. The trendy district is packed with homegrown cafés, art galleries, hands-on activities, and more.

Here is our complete guide to discovering Dubai’s artsy neighbourhood, Alserkal Avenue:

Where to eat and drink

Kokoro

Chopsticks at the ready… Dubai’s first-ever Japanese handroll bar has opened its doors in Alserkal Avenue. The chef-founded restaurant hails from Houston, Texas and was brought to Dubai by the team behind Pinza and Fiya. From the playful nigiri to crunchy handrolls, Kokoro promises to “break all the sushi norms” transforming the finest cuts of fish into culinary masterpieces that are a fusion of innovation and flavour.

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Open Weds to Sun, 12pm to 10pm. No reservations. @kokoro.dxb

Le Guépard

Le Guépard is a delightful little brasserie is a stylish and chic spot bringing a French flair to the cool Alserkal Avenue. Upon entering the venue, guests will be greeted by an elegant French tea room, as well as a more private room at the back, reserved for exclusive events and supper clubs. Adorned with detailed wallpapers, flowers and vintage furnishings, Le Guépard is a charming spot to unwind with friends alongside French-infused gastronomical marvels.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, Tel: (0)56 687 8486, @le_guepard_dubai

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

This coffee haunt lives up to its cool location, with a lofthouse-style vibe featuring exposed ceilings, dark woods, and a huge wrap-around bar (it’s just for coffee though). Nightjar specialises in coffee and there are taps serving every type of coffee you can imagine.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Unit G62 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Ganache Chocolatier

Ganache Chocolatier’s flagship factory, café, and boutique features over 100 flavours to choose from and a unique gift wrapping station that allows you to customise your own boxes. Open to all, chocolate lovers can experience first-hand the craft of artisan chocolate-making and sample nostalgic flavours like baklava crunch and zaatar praline, as well as delectable bonbons and floral-flavoured treats. (Almost) too good to eat. Insider tip: Try their signature hot chocolate.

Ganache Chocolatier, Warehouse 82 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)56 420 3732. @byganachechocolatier

Pekoe

This teahouse and Asian bakery serves freshly made sourdough, coffee, and specialises in all kinds of tea from cold brew tea to loose leaf, matcha to iced tea. Ask for a Maritozzi and thank us later.

Pekoe, Warehouse 59, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Daily 9am to 7pm. @mypekoe

Kave

Kave is a zero-waste upcycle cafe located in Alserkal Avenue. Join one of their workshops, shop their collection of homeware and clothing, or tuck into a bowl of delicious pho. The menu is both kind to the environment and our bodies, filled with wholesome and healthy ingredients. It’s also dog-friendly and you can get a free coffee for yourself while getting a treat from their special menu for dogs.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Project Chaiwala

Who doesn’t love a good cup of tea? Housed within Cinema Akil, homegrown gem Project Chaiwala serves authentic cups of chai infused with the Chaiwala spirit. The tea here is sourced by Project Chaiwala directly from the tea gardens in Darjeeling – a town in India’s West Bengal state, in the Himalayan foothill, and is freshly brewed in Dubai.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Daily 1pm to 9pm. @projectchaiwala

21Grams

Homegrown, female-run bistro, 21Grams, has popped up inside A4 Space serving their soul-satisfying Balkan dishes to guests and passers-by. Try their signature phyllo pastry, a burek, which can be enjoyed with either a cheese or minced beef filling, as well as their all-day breakfast, and speciality coffee.

A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Daily 9am to 6pm. @21grams.dubai

The Fridge

A few years ago the idea of an Irish bar without alcohol might have seemed like an unfathomable contradiction. And although the faint chimes of cognitive dissonance will still clink in the background for some, the growing global TVM (The Virgin Mary) project is a beautiful symbol of progress. Located in Alserkal live music hot spot, The Fridge – this bar delivers all the vibes, all the mixology, all the craic, just none of the skull-cracking hangover the next day. She’s a spicy one, this TVM.

he Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 9pm, @tvmatthefridge

Where to shop

1004 Gourmet

The UAE’s favourite Asian market, 1004 Gourmet, has a mini kiosk at Alserkal Avenue where you can shop all your favourite Asian food, drinks, ice cream, and a whole lot more.

1004 Gourmet, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. @1004gourmet

Nappa Dori

Nappa Dori recently arrived in Dubai from India. The brand specialises in expertly crafted leather goods, from key chains and cardholders to laptop bags, rucksacks, and even suitcases that can be personalised. Almost everything is designed and made in-house, and while their journey began in leather goods, the wider Nappa Dori collection now also includes footwear, stationary, and homeware. Located in Alserkal Avenue, the concept store features Café Dori, a cosy sleek cafe perfect for savouring a fresh croissant or sipping a frothy cappuccino with a friend, or catching up on some emails.

Nappa Dori, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 11am to 8pm. @nappadoriuae

The Edit

Transforming a nondescript warehouse in Al Quoz into one of Dubai’s coolest concept stores is The Edit. Part fashion store, part gallery, The Edit is home to brands like linen-loving House of Sunny, resortwear Cala de la Cruz and Acler. There’s even a matcha bar, where you can sip on a variety of drinks that will make you glow from the inside out, and a perfume lab, Oo La Lab, where you can create your own signature scent.

Warehouse 48, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 548 9553. @theeditdubai

The Flip Side

If you’re into vinyl, check out Dubai’s independent record shop, The Flip Side. The store has a wide range of music and vinyl records as well as cool merchandise and regularly hosts in-store live DJ sessions.

Warehouse 71, Monday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, Friday 3pm to 9pm, Sunday closed. @flipsidedxb

Zerzura Rare Books

Bookworms, this one is for you…Zerzura Rare Books features an ever-growing selection of hard-to-find titles, signed copies, and first editions. From fairytales to romantic poetry, dark Russian novels to Jane Austen, there’s something for every book lover and you certainly won’t leave empty-handed. Located in Unit A4 space, Zerzura also regularly hosts book launches, workshops, and events.

UnitA4 Alserkal Avenue. Daily 11am to 7pm. @zerzurabooks

Things to do

Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil is a film-lovers paradise. The intimate 130-seater screening room is the GCC’s first arthouse cinema stuffed with mix-matched couches and vintage posters adorning its walls. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across the decades, every film that is screened here is personally chosen by the cinema’s founder Butheina Kazim for its artistic integrity, often reflecting social issues or addressing topical themes. From fully-fledged film festivals – including the beloved Reel Palestine – to one-off screenings and exclusive events, this is a one-of-a-kind cinema experience in the UAE. They often host events with filmmakers and directors here, and the cinema foyer is a lovely place to pass the time, with a saffron chai or turmeric latte whether you’re planning on watching something or not.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs56.50 per cinema ticket. Tel: (0)58 909 7798. cinemaakil.com

Chalk

Chalk is a one-stop beauty shop for both men and women. Design-wise, Chalk is an architectural marvel. Its minimalist, whitewashed warehouse space feels fresh and modern – almost like an art gallery space. In addition to cuts, colour, styling, and unique hair treatments, you can book in for all your beauty services from lash lifts, facials, manis, pedis and threading. Then there’s a range of grooming services available upstairs for the guys. Clients are also offered delicious soft-serve ice cream to enjoy while they undergo their treatments. Ask nicely and they’ll throw in a shot of espresso for a delicious affogato treat.

Warehouse 63, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3466284. chalk.ae

Leila Heller Gallery

Leila Heller Dubai is the brand’s first international location outside of New York. Over three decades Leila Heller has gained worldwide recognition as a pioneer in promoting creative dialogue and exchange between Western artists and Middle Eastern, Central and Southeast Asian artists. At 14,000 square feet, it is the largest art gallery in the UAE with three exhibition spaces.

Warehouse 86/87, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)56829 8026. @leilahellergallery

Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, inside The Edit, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

The jamjar

Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s art scene on Alserkal Avenue, thejamjar is a community arts centre striving to grow Dubai’s art scene. It holds weekly art workshops for adults, teens and children. If you want an artwork space, thejamjar has you covered with its ‘do-it-yourself’ painting studio. thejamjar offers diverse art programs, educational initiatives and community projects, building and strengthening the Dubai art world. It’s open for all levels of artists.

Warehouse 74, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 1pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

The Happy Studio

Something for the little ones… The Happy Studio is a magical pop art community space for children with a number of interactive arts and crafts workshops from decorating headbands, t-shirts, slime, children’s birthday parties, and fun photo shoots.

Warehouse 73, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 9am to 6pm. thehappybox.ae

Shimis Yoga

Ready for a workout? This boutique yoga studio and café offers a range of classes in the soothing plant-filled Greenhouse and the heated high-tech Box, lined with infrared panels.

Warehouse 42, Alserkal Ave, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 9.30pm, Fri 8.30am to 4pm, Sat 8.30am to 7.30pm. @shimis.dubai

Crank

For something a little more high-intensity, check out homegrown spinning and fitness studio, Crank. Choose between two infectiously positive and killer workouts: Ride and Shape. Their Ride sessions consist of a spinning class that will get you to pedal through heavy climbs or powerful sprints. Their Shape class consists of a full-body workout that aims to challenge, burn and shape your muscles. They operate seven days a week with their class schedule tailored to make sure you can get your workout in before or after work.

Crank, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Dubai. Daily 6am to 9.30pm. Tel:(0)4 321 2095. @crank.uae

Fabien Fryns

Seasoned Belgian art dealer Fabien Fryns takes over Warehouse 17 in Alserkal Avenue where you can find Western and Asian contemporary artworks.

Warehouse 17. Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5052. @fabienfryns

Fiker Institute

Founded two years ago by Emirati author Dubai Abulhoul, Fiker Institute has been on a mission to reshape the global narrative surrounding Arabs and the Middle East and has steadily evolved into a driving force for change. In 2023, they took that mission to the next level with the opening of the new politics and culture library in Alserkal. Focused on politics and culture, the collection of over 15,000 bilingual books challenges visitors to question assumptions about world history, global politics, and culture. Starting with 40 book categories, the space promises to be a ‘living library’ that continuously evolves with the suggestions and support of the community. Books are arranged by themes rather than categories, for example instead of ‘history’ and ‘geography’, they will be organised into more complex themes like instability, violence, hegemony, choices, racism and change.

Fiker Institute, Warehouse 88, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. @fikerinstitute

Coming soon

Karve

Redefining the modern-day workout, London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue this spring inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes. The new KARVE Dubai will have the same New York loft-inspired studio as the Kensington one and centers around their signature low-impact, high-intensity pilates sessions.

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Opening Spring 2024. @karve.dubai

Lila Molino

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple are set to open their second concept – Lila Molino. In the past 12 months, Lila Taqueria has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn. Soon-to-open in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening May 2024. @lilamolino

Of The Earth

Celebrating fresh and home-grown produce, a new farm-to-table restaurant, juice bar, and lifestyle store is set to open in Alserkal this year, although we don’t have any more details than that just yet, we’re already excited by this concept.

Of The Earth, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening 2024, @oftheearthae

