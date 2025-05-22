The Giving Movement will be giving us life with caffeine…

Word is out that The Giving Movement, everyone’s favourite homegrown athleisure and apparel brand, is launching its very own cafe and we can’t keep calm.

We spotted a sneaky announcement on their Instagram stories, saying that they are soft launching their very first cafe out of their flagship store in City Walk.

Not much was else was detailed besides the fact that the project has been under works, secretly, for a while, and that they’re bringing together coffee, culture and community in one space. The videos from the soft launch showed a stellar response, with the massive store packed and teeming with people.

So, far not much is known about the opening dates, the menu and all the finer details, but we’ll be keeping our eye out to stay tuned with the updates.

The Giving Movement is one of Dubai’s biggest homegrown success stories. Since launching its e-commerce site in April 2020, the Dubai-born athleisure brand has gone from strength to strength, expanding rapidly with multiple stores across Dubai.

The brand isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with Dhs15 donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold. So when you buy from The Giving Movement, you’re doing some good too.

Cafes in stores?

This isn’t the first time an apparel brand has launched a cafe or a cafe pop-up inside their stores. These fun activations are great to keep the buzz around the store up, and several names have jumped on that bandwagon.

Kate Spade and Coach both did pop-up cafes in their stores for limited periods of time only. Both the pop-ups were located in the Bloomingdales in The Dubai Mall, and served uber chic themed coffee and treats.

Tiffany & Co officially opened their iconic Blue Box Café in Dubai Mall earlier last year, the only Blue Box Café in the Middle East and the fourth around the whole world. This one isn’t a pop-up, and you can still visit for a chic meal anytime of the day.

The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, brought a dash of New York chic to Dubai with a luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Located at the Mall of the Emirates, the photogenic café is attached to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall.

