Cappuccino with a side of couture anyone?

Calling all fashionistas: Spice up your next shopping spree with a luxe latte at one of Dubai’s iconic branded designer cafés. From breakfast at Tiffany’s to monogrammed cupcakes, some of the world’s most popular fashion labels have used their eye for design to create chic spaces that serve delicious cuisine. You’ll never want to leave…

Here are five fancy and fashionable cafés to visit in Dubai right now:

Tiffany Blue Box Café

*And I said, what about, Breakfast at Tiffany’s…?* Tiffany & Co officially opened their iconic Blue Box Café in Dubai Mall earlier this year. The Dubai branch is the only Blue Box Café in the Middle East and the fourth around the whole world. The chic café is decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby Tiffany blue hue, complete with a chandelier-like centrepiece of Tiffany boxes and marble-clad accent walls. Breakfast at Tiffany’s comes with the options of two set menus: Dhs260 per person including sweet and savoury breakfast items or, for fancier upgrades such as lobster Benedict and French toast, you can opt for the Dhs450 per person menu. Guests can also choose from a casual all-day à la carte menu and Tea at Tiffany’s afternoon tea.

Blue Box Café, Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall. Daily 10am t0 12am. Tel:(0)4 250 4935. @blueboxcafedubai

Ralph’s Coffee

The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is bringing a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Located at the Mall of the Emirates, the photogenic café is attached to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Instantly recognisable for its timeless design, iconic shade of green, equestrian-themed artwork, and of course the cute Polo bear. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso or craving a leisurely afternoon with loved ones, sip in style with one of the designer’s signature sweet treats including Ralph’s Brownie, Carrot Cake, and Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 12am. @ralphscoffee

Armani/Caffé

Located in the middle of Dubai Mall’s luxury shopping quarter, Fashion Avenue, the Armani café is a glamorous all-day restaurant serving indulgent breakfasts, light lunches, afternoon tea, coffee on-the-go, and sophisticated dinners. The stylish Italian restaurant is ideally located opposite the Giorgio Armani boutique with an open-plan layout that is perfect for people-watching.

Armani Caffe, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am, from Dhs50. @armanicaffe.dubai

Level Shoes The Cha Club

Matcha and Manolos, anyone? What was once a here-today-and-gone-tomorrow pop-up matcha bar, The Cha Club by FLTR has reopened (permanently) inside Dubai Mall’s stunning department store, Level Shoes. Choose from hot and cold matcha lattes, soft serve ice cream, cookies, and banana bread as you shop the dreamy collections and mingle with fellow shoe lovers as you fuel up. See you at the matcha bar…

The Cha Club by FLTR, Level Shoes, Dubai Mall, Dubai. Daily 10am to 11pm. @levelshoes

Kate Spade Café

Unlike the other cafes on the list, the Kate Spade café is a temporary pop-up open until June 30, 2024. Located on the first floor of Bloomingdale’s in Dubai Mall, the New York-inspired café is open daily from 10am to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 12am on weekends. The colourful pop-up features Kate Spade green with vivid reds and pinks, polka dots, and black and cream stripes. On the menu, sip in style as you choose from a selection of hot and cold beverages including the signature matcha latte with crushed Oreo as well as sweet treats such as croissants and branded cupcakes with green icing.

Kate Spade New York café, Bloomingdale’s Dubai Mall, Dubai. Weekdays 10am to 10pm, weekends 10am to 12am. Until June 30. @bloomingdalesme

Images: Social/Provided