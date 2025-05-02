The iconic homegrown brands are launching a brand new venue…

Club Vista Mare is about to get a whole lot busier as The MAINE and Canary Club are arriving to Palm Jumeirah in October. The hugely successful Dubai brands are coming together to launch adjoining beach club venues Canary Beach and The MAINE Palm. Canary Beach will be ‘West Coast’ inspired, The MAINE Palm will bring inspiration from the ‘East Coast’ and we’re inspired to check them out.

The new venues come from the brains of Amjad Barakat and Jamal Wick of Canary Club and Joey Ghazal of The MAINE who first joined forced in 2022 to create the successful Canary Club in JLT.

There will be four different dining spaces including multiple lounge bars, a terrace, seaside dining, beach beds, cabanas and much more to choose from so you can decide what vibe you want to choose. The menu for Canary Beach and The MAINE will feature the fan favourites from each, keeping the same incredible quality. Think Canary Clubs’s sushi, crudos, and ceviches that we know and love and The MAINE’s signature raw bar, grilled fish and meat and even some new dishes to try.

Canary Club opened in 2022 in JLT and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Bringing class, great food and fun vibes to Dubai’s nightlife scene. The MAINE Palm will be the first new outlet from the brand since The MAINE Land Brasserie that opened in 2020 on Business Bay, along with the London, Ibiza and Bodrum ventures. The MAINE Oyster Bar and Grill was also an incredible addition to JBR and is now celebrating its 10th year, which is an incredible accomplishment for any restaurant in Dubai.

Images: Provided