SEVEN Wellness Club knows how to lure the Dubai ladies – with Birkin bags…

You get a Birkin, and you get a Birkin, and you get a Birkin in Dubai…that’s how it probably is right now at SEVEN Wellness Club – head over to this limited-time pop-up and cop yourself a rare variety of one of the most iconic handbags in the world of high fashion – the Birkin.

The wellness destination is hosting an exclusive three-day pop-up in collaboration with Trend Sourcing Dubai, the luxury personal shopping company known for sourcing the world’s most sough-after fashion treasures – this time, it’s the Brikins.

Alongside the specially curated collection of elusive and iconic Birkin models, guests will also be able to shop an exclusive edit ofedit of designer handbags, accessories, and ready-to-wear. Fashion and wellness never looked so good.

This is a first of it’s kind collaboration in Dubai, with SEVEN being the very first wellness club to have Birkins on sale, which means you need to make sure you don’t miss this chance. The pop-up will be on for three days only – until May 14.

The namesake of French actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin, the Birkin tote was introduced in 1984 by French luxury label Hermès. These bags are considered some of the rarest bags in the world, with the exponential pricing and the long waiting lists. A Birkin is a symbol of wealth, handmade from leather resold frequently.

One fine day in 1983, Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas was seated next to Jane Birkin on a flight from Paris to London. She dropped her straw basket bag, the contents spilling all over the floor, and complained how she couldn’t find a leather weekend bag that she liked. And hence, the Birkin was born, designed especially for the actress.

SEVEN Wellness Club, Al Manara, Dubai, until May 14, Mon to Fri, 5am to 11pm,, Tel: (0) 4 232 3737, @sevenwellness

Images: Socials/Supplied