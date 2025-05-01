Schools are beating the heat with these summer timings…

UAE schools are adjusting timings to beat the incoming summer, reports are saying. a recent article by Gulf News reported that schools in UAE are instating seasonal timings to help students avoid peak periods of heat in a day, in a move that aims to prioritise student well-being.

As the temperatures rise in the country, concerns have been shared by parents and authorities alike over the effect of extreme heat on students as they navigate school life until the vacation rolls around. As a response, a new timetable has been implemented by some schools, starting end of April.

Classes are from 7.15am to 1.35pm, Monday through Thursday, and from 7.15am to 11am on Fridays, announced by the UAE Ministry of Education.

The flow of punctuality and academic continuity is to be followed as normal, just with a shift in timings. School administrations have issued clear guidelines, stating that school gates will open at 7am and close at 7:30am.

Summer is nearly here in Dubai, as temperatures change and soar in across the country. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted another sweltering day across the UAE earlier this week, with scorching temperatures reaching between 42°C and 46°C in inland regions, and 39°C to 44°C in coastal areas and islands. Even mountainous regions had highs ranging between 32°C and 39°C.

Images: Socials/Unsplash