An upgrade from the future…

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that they will be upgrading the current nol card system. The new upgrade means that the nol card-based ticketing system will now be an account-based digital ticketing system.

Aligning with the top global practices, this new project which has secured Dhs350 million in investment, is one part of the RTA’s strategies to position Dubai as a frontrunner in digital transformation.

What does this mean for my nol card?

The project will function as a digital payment system that will act as a transport fare wallet, which will be a one stop shop for planning your routes, booking and pre-paying for your trips to create a seamless experience from start to finish.

The wallet will also offer an array of packages which will offer different services such as the ability to book family or group tickets.

The system will also incorporate smart payment methods through your phone, and use artificial intelligence such as facial recognition to enhance and streamline the user experience.

It will also means that you will be able to access critical account information such as your account balance, travel history, ticket pricing, and fare calculations.

The new system will link all issued cards to an individual customers account – meaning that your personal data will be better protected. The digital payment system will provide users a more convenient way of managing their transport.

The nol card was first introduced in 2009, with the launch of the Dubai Metro and while the card has been a facilitator for public transport for there last 15 years, adding plenty more features in 2017.

The initiative will be rolled out towards the end of 2025 and according to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, “upgrading the nol system contributes to the public transport payment system in Dubai.”

Images: Supplied