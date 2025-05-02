Face the music…

The weather is on the rise here in Dubai, but so is the city’s entertainment scene, with a packed calendar of unmissable gigs, concerts, and nightlife events.

From chart-topping artists to underground beats, here’s your guide to the city’s best music moments this month…

Here are the unmissable gigs, parties and events in May 2025

DUBAI

AFTER 2049

When: Friday, May 2

Where: Be Beach

AFTER 2049 returns to Be Beach with a night that blurs the line between club culture and open-air spectacle. Leading the charge is Seth Troxler, the irreverent producer and one of electronic music’s most distinctive voices. The Detroit-born DJ brings his signature blend of raw grooves and leftfield selections to a high-spec AV setup, all framed by the glittering Dubai Marina skyline. Also on the bill: German sibling duo Monkey Safari, whose melodic, sun-drenched sets are primed to keep the energy dialed all the way up.

Book via platinumlist.net

Solomun

When: Friday, May 2

Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR

For a hit of unmatched house beats, the one and only Solomun is taking over the decks at Playa Pacha on May 2. He has become an influential figure in electronic dance music, with a music style that has been described as ‘sensual and emotive’. Great thought has been put into his hypnotic tracks, with the set building as the night progresses, pulling you in and forging a deeper connection. The journey with this legendary Pacha Ibiza icon can be enjoyed for a starting price of Dhs200.

Book via pachaicons.com

*Metallica is coming to Abu Dhabi this December*

Rampa

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get dressed up, stay out late, and dance all night – this is it. Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff).

Book via dubai.platinumlist.net

Peggy Gou

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Sustainability Gate, Expo City Dubai

Peggy Gou is no stranger to the UAE, and she returns to dust her magic at Expo City Dubai this May. The underground sensation turned global icon has become one of the most recognised names with iconic hits such as (It’s Goes Like) Nanana, Starry Night and Lobster Telephone. Here in the UAE, she performed under the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi dome, YaSalam After Race Concert Series (part of the What’s On award-winning Abu Dhabi Grand Prix), and at Soho Garden Dubai.

Book via platinumlist.net

Zamna at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

When: Friday, May 9

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour

Love to party? Tulum’s lively party scene takes over Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience for one night only this May. Backed with a line-up of artist who live and breathe underground techno and house sound, Zamna Festival will teleport you to a hard-to-match party atmosphere – a lush world packed with tribal beats, authentic aesthetics, and pure magic. Tickets to Tulum right here in Dubai start from Dhs195 with options to get tables for your mates or go VIP.

Book via ushuaiadubai.com

Amelie Lens

When: Friday, May 9

Where: HIVE, Soho Garden Meydan

Belgian artist Amelie Lens has quite the story. From a ‘local DJ’, the now international label artist has played at huge music festivals across the world including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival propelling herself to become a venerated figure in the realm of techno. And when she hits the decks at HIVE, we can expect her signature high-energy and hypnotic techno beats. Enjoy the night with prices starting from Dhs150.

Book via platinumlist.net

Defected Records

When: Saturday, May 10

Where: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Pioneering independent house music label, Defected Records is celebrating a night of house music at one of Dubai’s hottest beach clubs this May. The electrifying night will feature tunes by British DJ and record produce, Sam Divine; rising Amsterdam-based DJ/producers Makèz; electronic music producer N-YOU-UP and Lebanese electronic music maker, Codeface. Nab your tickets or tables now. Prices start from Dhs150.

Book via bohemiadubai.com

ANOTR

When: Friday, May 10

Where: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR

Playa Pacha’s season comes to a close on May 10 with ANOTR. The Amsterdam-based duo seamlessly blend disco, soul, funk, and jazz into hypnotic, high-energy grooves. Joining them on the night is Toman – known for his buzzing, high-energetic sets, and BLONDi, popular for her infectious vibe and deep connection to the music. Ticket prices to the season closing start from Dhs150.

Book via platinumlist.net

*Limp Bizkit is coming to Abu Dhabi in August*

Damian Lazarus

When: Friday, May 10

Where: Be Beach

On May 10, Damian Lazarus steps in with his signature sound – the man known for turning dancefloors into groovy journeys. It’s part of Be Beach’s stacked May line-up, with international DJs taking over every Saturday as the sun sets and the dancefloor opens up. A true pioneer in the world of electronic music, Lazarus has built his reputation on pushing boundaries. The Crosstown Rebels label boss has been shaping underground scenes from London to Los Angeles, but it’s his Day Zero festival in Mexico and the spellbinding Get Lost parties that really show his vision: music that’s immersive, atmospheric, and just a little bit otherworldly. And you just have to see him perform.

@bebeachdxb

elrow Dubai

When: Saturday, May 17

Where: Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

elrow Dubai returns this May injecting the kind of craziness this city needs, knows and loves. The Rowlympic Games mega line-up set to perform include Patrick Topping, Stassi Sanlin, Tini Gessler, Bora Uzer, Quilliam, Ilario Alicante, and Franky Rizado. Expect over-the-top decorations and a bright visual assault on the senses with confetti bursts, dancers in stunning costumes and top party vibes. Prices start from Dhs250, with VIP packages and table packages available for an elevated experience.

Book via elrowdubai.com

Mathame

When: Saturday, May 17

Where: BCH:CLB Dubai

Missed the Italian brother duo over New Year’s Eve in Dubai? They return with their tech beats to Palm Jumeirah this May. The electrifying duo have worked with the likes of Tiësto, and their distinct carefully crafted sound and sets have been well received, not just here in Dubai but around the world. Catch them at BCH:CLB on May 17 from just Dhs125.

Book via platinumlist.net

KYGO

When: Friday, May 30

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Chart-topping DJ and music producer KYGO is bringing his World Tour – Part Two to Coca-Cola Arena on May 30. If you’ve ever had Firestone on repeat or vibed to It Ain’t Me, then this is a show you don’t want to miss. You can experience his signature sound in person for a starting price of Dhs395.

Book via coca-cola-arena.com

DJ Gordo

When: Saturday, May 31

Where: BCH:CLB Dubai

Diamanté Anthony Blackmon, or DJ Gordo returns to Dubai this May. The American DJ, record producer, and former rapper has impressed fans with his powerful and diverse sounds. The DJ has made a name for himself in the dance music scene and has played at popular music festivals including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. On May 31, he heads to the Palm Jumeirah with his chart-topping hits and collabs with Drake and other popular names in the industry. Experience his magic up-close for a starting price of Dhs125.

Book via platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied