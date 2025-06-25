We love us some NALA for our nights in

If you don’t know about NALA, let us enlighten you. Cafeterias and corner shops are a-plenty in Dubai, serving up quick, fuss-free fare that will satisfy your hunger speedily. Fast and casual – two things everyone loves – they make our lives easier, and while a roadside rodeo is just what we need sometimes, this is Dubai and of course, we have a fancy version of that experience.

NALA in Alserkal Avenue is perhaps Dubai’s only boujee canteen. Brought to you by tashas Group, parent company of iconic hotspots like Flamingo Room, tashas, Avli and Bungalo34, and helmed by the formidable F&B force Natasha Sideris, this is a new brand of fast-casual dining – a complete flip on its head.

NALA opened doors in The Yard at Alserkal Avenue earlier this year, and serves up gourmet delights on the round-time of a McDonalds without compromising on any of the goodness and flavour. Think of all the comfort foods you might crave – that’s what they have to offer.

Takeout tales

The big news is that NALA is now available on Deliveroo, so all their delicious varieties are now available to savour any time, anywhere, from day to night.

In the day, you can order from a breakfast menu featuring favourites like creamy corn – parmesan polenta with grilled corn, crispy corn bites, bacon bits, and a golden egg, or the banana and pecan loaf, served with whipped brown sugar butter.

From noon, the menu switches up, with options like the eggplant salad, dressed in sticky miso and preserved chilli, the green pasta, the SOF pita and the Harry’s Roadhouse stacked with sliced sirloin, Harry’s basting, shaved red onions, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and pickles on soft white sliced bread.

In true canteen fashion, they also have snacks – specialty cookies, available in six flavours, from spiced caramel to double chocolate. All dishes are priced between Dhs26 and Dhs62. Then there’s beverages, with all your coffee house classics served alongside fruity smoothies, innovative mocktails, and bubbly homemade sodas served in NALA branded cans.

But if you still want to dine in

You can dine-in, choosing between a table indoors in the simple but welcoming canteen-style restaurant, or bask in the lovely sunshine on the tables outside at The Yard. Or if you’re in a rush, grab and go from the out-facing counter.

And did we mention it’s pet-friendly, with water bowls and a help-yourself jar of treats for your four-legged friend? There is also a retail section, so you can shop an array of salts, spices, pickles and sodas to recreate your favourite NALA dishes at home.

NALA, The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, daily 9am to 10pm, available on Deliveroo, @enjoynala

