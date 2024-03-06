Pick up artisanal produce at these gourmet grocery stores in Dubai…

Whether you’re hosting guests, on the pots and pans for date night, or you’re just feeling fancy – skip your regular trip to Carrefour and head to one of these gourmet grocery stores in Dubai.

Prime Gourmet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Gourmet (@primegourmetdxb)

With over half a dozen stores across the city, there’s many locations to shop Prime Gourmet’s premium cuts, ideal for your next BBQ or dinner party. Whether it’s sausages for on the barbie, or a melt-in-the-mouth Wagyu steak, you can pick up every meat imaginable at this butchery. But it’s not just about meat. At Prime Gourmet, there’s now also an extensive collection of seafood, dairy, and even pantry items.

@primegourmetdxb

The Meat Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Rahayel (@nogarlicnoonions)

Born as a homegrown butchery in JLT looking to provide high-quality meats for home cooking, The Meat Avenue has now expanded to a second location on Jumeirah Beach Road. At both, you can shop a wide variety of top quality prime cuts from around the world, but the Umm Suqeim store is where foodies can feast their eyes and appetites on a wide variety of products, from the walk-in cheese room, butchery, and the grocery area where you can pick up sauces, oils and condiments for all occasions. There’s also a contemporary steakhouse and smokehouse restaurant right next to the store, with a meat-focused menu that showcases their finest cuts. It makes for the perfect pit-stop when you’re shopping for gourmet goods.

@themeatavenue

Depachika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Depachika Food Hall (@depachika.ae)

Housed inside Nakheel Mall, Depachika Food Hall is as much of a must-visit for its retail offering as it is the restaurants. If you dine-in you can order from some of the city’s favourite foodie spots, like Daikan Ramen and Lime Tree Cafe. But here, you can also shop for a whole host of products to take away. Pick up top quality meats from Prime Gourmet, discover more than 100 cheeses at The Cheese Room, then get some sweet treats to take away from Scarlet’s Patisserie.

@depachika.ae

Odeon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by odeondubai (@odeondubai)

If you don’t go to Odeon to enjoy the delectable French fare served in the first floor fine dining restaurant, or to chat with the wonderfully friendly husband and wife owner duo Morgane and Thomas, then go to pick up fresh French produce from the ground floor market. Every aisle is an invitation to discover produce you never knew you need it, with much of it sourced from across France and brought in especially for Odeon. The Beach Road foodie destination encourages you to fill your basket with homemade bakery delights, exquisite pastries, artisanal cheeses, succulent fish, premium meats, and daily chef-prepared meals, the latter of which are perfect for when you can’t be bothered to cook.

@odeondubai

Eataly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly at The Beach (@eatalyatthebeachdubai)

If you’re looking to shop gourmet Italian produce, look no further than Eataly. At their branch at Pavilion at the Beach, you’ll find both a licensed restaurant and a retail market, packed with produce that means you can recreate La Dolce Vita at home in your own kitchen. There’s a walk-in cheese room stacked with fragrant fromage, a venchi chocolate concession where you’ll get your hands on rich sweet treats, and thanks to a collaboration with MMI, you can even purchase a bottle of vino to pair with your produce.

@eatalyatthebeach

Jones The Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)

This Aussie-born restaurant, deli and cheesemonger is now found in locations all around the city, and is known and loved as one of Dubai’s most treasured all-day eateries. They’re popular for their breakfasts, wine and cheese nights, and filling-packed sandwiches, but if you’re picking up bits to go, there’s also shelves of retail where you can pick up their brand of sweet and savour preserves, oils, and of course cheeses. For a gift your foodie friend will love, their hampers are a top choice.

@jonesthegrocer

Images: Instagram