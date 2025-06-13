Kick back and relax with these activities in the UAE

A long weekend is coming soon, which means more time to do the things you’ve been putting off. If you’re a culture crawler, art enthusiast or just generally want a relaxed, slow weekend. there is no shortage of experiences across the UAE. Take your pick.

For the art aficionados

Catch an art exhibition at The Third Line

Sunrise At The Vortex, the second solo exhibition by artist Nima Nabavi on display at The Third Line, features a selection of new works made by the artist between 2022 and 2025. The pieces are rooted in his travels to sites across the world considered to be energy centers by different communities.

Offer: Free entry

Times: Until July 27, daily, 11am to 7pm

Location: The Third Line, Alserkal Avenue

Contact: (0) 4 341 1367

@thethirdlinedxb

Discover stunning art for less at The Louvre

Louvre Abu Dhabi is welcoming visitors for less this summer season. UAE residents can get a 30% discount on tickets for the summer season when booking online. Valid until September 30. One ticket gives you access to the museum galleries, exhibitions, outdoor plazas underneath the dome, museum café, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and boutique. Book your spot here.

Offer: Residents get 30% off

Timings: Until September 30

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Contact: (600) 565566

@louvreabudhabi

Do a pottery workshop at The Workshop

The Workshop is hosting a coil pottery workshop, hosted by Shahid Malik. At the workshop, you’ll learn everything it is you need to know about making coil pots, one of the oldest forms of pottery dating back 10,000 years. All materials to be provided by the workshop.

Offer: Dhs294 per person

Timings: Sunday, June 29, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Location: The Workshop Dubai, Jumeirah

Contact: (0) 4 341 2595

For the culture crawlers

Discover the Silk Road at Bait Elowal

Bait Elowal in Sharjah is a cultural hotspot, if there ever was one. The restaurant cum concept store cum library marries the rich trading legacy of Sharjah with the colourful past of the Silk Road, a concept awakened with Emirati identity, values and customs. Read all about it here.

Timings: Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 11pm, Friday, 8am to 12pm, 1pm to 11pm

Location: Bait Elowal, Al Marija, Sharjah

Contact: (0) 6 509 0666

@baitelowal

Explore a heritage village at Al Jazeera Al Hamra

This stunning heritage village is the only remaining historical pearling village in the entire Gulf region; the rest were demolished with the discovery of oil. The neighbourhood is incredibly quintessential, with all the elements like a fort and watchtowers, mosque, souq and extensive courtyard houses of various designs.

Location: Jazeera Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: @visitrasalkhaimah

Get lost in a library at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

This is one structure you won’t miss when you drive by it. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is located by the Al Jaddaf Waterfront and is designed to look like a book on a giant rehl, which is the wooden stand that holds the Quran when it is read– quite appropriate for a library.

Timings: Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm, Friday, 7pm to 9pm, closed on Sundays

Location: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf

Contact: (800) 627523

@mbrlae

For the beach babies

Do a night swim at DRIFT Beach

For the first time ever, guests can take a dip in the stunning infinity pool and stroll the beach after dark. Running every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight, this elegant evening experience comes with chilled beats, upscale vibes, and a fully redeemable Dhs200 entry on food and drinks.

Offer: Dhs200

Timings: Friday and Saturday, 7pm to 12am

Location: DRIFT Beach, Dubai Marina

Contact: (0) 4 315 2200

@driftbeachdubai

Go boundless swimming at Nessnass Beach

Jumeirah Public Beach, also lovingly known by locals as Nessnass Beach, is a serene stretch of sand and pristine waters, and the hotspot for watersports in Dubai. It’s one of the few beaches in the city that allows night swimming, with powerful floodlights and lifeguards watching out at all times making this possible.

Do an ice bath workshop at AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool is hosting an ice bath workshop every Saturday morning, perfect to relax and recharge. Immerse yourself in the power of breathwork and meditation to cultivate inner calm and clarity followed by a healthy and nutritious breakfast.

Offer: Dhs475 per person

Timings: Saturdays, 7.45am to 9am

Location: AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower

Contact: (0) 4 566 2121

@auraskypool.dubai

For the wellness fiends

Have a dreamy spa day at Talise Spa

Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is offering a weekend spa day pass – think a 60-minute bespoke aromatherapy massage and complimentary access to all spa facilities including sauna, steam room, warm and cold plunge pools and adult only spa swimming pool. For that much needed TLC.

Offer: Dhs980 per person

Timings: Saturdays and Sundays

Location: Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah

Contact: (0) 4 366 6818



@talisespa

Take a sound healing class at SOHUM Wellness

SOHUM Wellness is offering Pyramid Sound Healing and Journaling classes for those who want to try something new and connect with their deepest chakras. Inside the pyramid, crystal frequencies and guided meditation will help guests realign their chakras, while deep journaling uncovers the emotional layers within.

Offer: Dhs210 per person

Timings: Saturdays

Location: SOHUM Wellness, Al Quoz

Contact: (0) 4 397 0271



@sohumwellness.ae

For the movie and theatre buffs

Catch a movie at Cinema Akil

Everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching is bringing a curation that’s hot like the summer we’re in right now – big, bold and bizarre films that will make you feel more deeply than you ever have, from heady trips to moody flicks and a mind-bending, mind-boggling sci-fi flick.

Offer: Dhs56.70 per ticket

Timings: Find the schedule here

Location: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

Contact: (0) 56 995 1225



@cinemaakil

Catch a play at The Junction

Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector is a razor-sharp satire that skewers corruption, exposes absurdity, and delivers laughs in every scene. The plot follows a case of mistaken identity and a town full of corrupt, greedy officials. Comedy and satire combined – what more do you need.

Offer: Dhs120 per ticket

Timings: June 27 to 29, 7pm to 10pm

Location: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Contact: (0) 4 338 8525



