13 relaxing things to plan in the UAE for next week's long weekend
Kick back and relax with these activities in the UAE
A long weekend is coming soon, which means more time to do the things you’ve been putting off. If you’re a culture crawler, art enthusiast or just generally want a relaxed, slow weekend. there is no shortage of experiences across the UAE. Take your pick.
For the art aficionados
Catch an art exhibition at The Third Line
Sunrise At The Vortex, the second solo exhibition by artist Nima Nabavi on display at The Third Line, features a selection of new works made by the artist between 2022 and 2025. The pieces are rooted in his travels to sites across the world considered to be energy centers by different communities.
Offer: Free entry
Times: Until July 27, daily, 11am to 7pm
Location: The Third Line, Alserkal Avenue
Contact: (0) 4 341 1367
Discover stunning art for less at The Louvre
Louvre Abu Dhabi is welcoming visitors for less this summer season. UAE residents can get a 30% discount on tickets for the summer season when booking online. Valid until September 30. One ticket gives you access to the museum galleries, exhibitions, outdoor plazas underneath the dome, museum café, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and boutique. Book your spot here.
Offer: Residents get 30% off
Timings: Until September 30
Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island
Contact: (600) 565566
Do a pottery workshop at The Workshop
The Workshop is hosting a coil pottery workshop, hosted by Shahid Malik. At the workshop, you’ll learn everything it is you need to know about making coil pots, one of the oldest forms of pottery dating back 10,000 years. All materials to be provided by the workshop.
Offer: Dhs294 per person
Timings: Sunday, June 29, 6.30pm to 8.30pm
Location: The Workshop Dubai, Jumeirah
Contact: (0) 4 341 2595
For the culture crawlers
Discover the Silk Road at Bait Elowal
Bait Elowal in Sharjah is a cultural hotspot, if there ever was one. The restaurant cum concept store cum library marries the rich trading legacy of Sharjah with the colourful past of the Silk Road, a concept awakened with Emirati identity, values and customs. Read all about it here.
Timings: Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 11pm, Friday, 8am to 12pm, 1pm to 11pm
Location: Bait Elowal, Al Marija, Sharjah
Contact: (0) 6 509 0666
Explore a heritage village at Al Jazeera Al Hamra
This stunning heritage village is the only remaining historical pearling village in the entire Gulf region; the rest were demolished with the discovery of oil. The neighbourhood is incredibly quintessential, with all the elements like a fort and watchtowers, mosque, souq and extensive courtyard houses of various designs.
Location: Jazeera Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah
Contact: @visitrasalkhaimah
Get lost in a library at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
This is one structure you won’t miss when you drive by it. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is located by the Al Jaddaf Waterfront and is designed to look like a book on a giant rehl, which is the wooden stand that holds the Quran when it is read– quite appropriate for a library.
Timings: Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm, Friday, 7pm to 9pm, closed on Sundays
Location: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf
Contact: (800) 627523
For the beach babies
Do a night swim at DRIFT Beach
For the first time ever, guests can take a dip in the stunning infinity pool and stroll the beach after dark. Running every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight, this elegant evening experience comes with chilled beats, upscale vibes, and a fully redeemable Dhs200 entry on food and drinks.
Offer: Dhs200
Timings: Friday and Saturday, 7pm to 12am
Location: DRIFT Beach, Dubai Marina
Contact: (0) 4 315 2200
Go boundless swimming at Nessnass Beach
Jumeirah Public Beach, also lovingly known by locals as Nessnass Beach, is a serene stretch of sand and pristine waters, and the hotspot for watersports in Dubai. It’s one of the few beaches in the city that allows night swimming, with powerful floodlights and lifeguards watching out at all times making this possible.
Do an ice bath workshop at AURA Skypool
AURA Skypool is hosting an ice bath workshop every Saturday morning, perfect to relax and recharge. Immerse yourself in the power of breathwork and meditation to cultivate inner calm and clarity followed by a healthy and nutritious breakfast.
Offer: Dhs475 per person
Timings: Saturdays, 7.45am to 9am
Location: AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower
Contact: (0) 4 566 2121
For the wellness fiends
Have a dreamy spa day at Talise Spa
Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is offering a weekend spa day pass – think a 60-minute bespoke aromatherapy massage and complimentary access to all spa facilities including sauna, steam room, warm and cold plunge pools and adult only spa swimming pool. For that much needed TLC.
Offer: Dhs980 per person
Timings: Saturdays and Sundays
Location: Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah
Contact: (0) 4 366 6818
Take a sound healing class at SOHUM Wellness
SOHUM Wellness is offering Pyramid Sound Healing and Journaling classes for those who want to try something new and connect with their deepest chakras. Inside the pyramid, crystal frequencies and guided meditation will help guests realign their chakras, while deep journaling uncovers the emotional layers within.
Offer: Dhs210 per person
Timings: Saturdays
Location: SOHUM Wellness, Al Quoz
Contact: (0) 4 397 0271
For the movie and theatre buffs
Catch a movie at Cinema Akil
Everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching is bringing a curation that’s hot like the summer we’re in right now – big, bold and bizarre films that will make you feel more deeply than you ever have, from heady trips to moody flicks and a mind-bending, mind-boggling sci-fi flick.
Offer: Dhs56.70 per ticket
Timings: Find the schedule here
Location: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Contact: (0) 56 995 1225
Catch a play at The Junction
Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector is a razor-sharp satire that skewers corruption, exposes absurdity, and delivers laughs in every scene. The plot follows a case of mistaken identity and a town full of corrupt, greedy officials. Comedy and satire combined – what more do you need.
Offer: Dhs120 per ticket
Timings: June 27 to 29, 7pm to 10pm
Location: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
Contact: (0) 4 338 8525
