Where the cool crowd is dining and vibing in Dubai this weekend

Dubai weekends are made for dressing up, booking late, and showing up where the city’s pulse is loudest. Every week, there’s an exciting lineup of restaurants and bars in Dubai to explore. From innovative Cantonese concepts to low-lit lounges, here are 5 of the best restaurants and bars in Dubai you’ll want be seen at this weekend.

China Tang

The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade. Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar, and a refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun. Signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup, Whole Lobster with E-Fu Noodles, and the famous Beijing Duck, roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include Foie Gras Cherries, Da Hong Pao Lamb Cutlets, and Honey-Glazed Beef Char Siu.

Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Times: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

KIRA & LITT

A double-whammy opening brings two brand-new menus worth trying. The team behind CLAP has launched KIRA Dubai and the adjoining LITT Bar Club inside the spectacular Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. At KIRA, dishes are rooted in Mediterranean and Japanese flavours, with a focus on wild-caught seafood, robata-fired meats, and pasta. Meanwhile, at sister venue LITT, the new menu comes in liquid form, offering a curated list of clever cocktails. While the weather allows, make a beeline for the outdoor terrace, which has an enviable view of Burj Al Arab.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel,

Times: Kira is open daily 12pm to 2am, LITT Tuesday to Saturday 9pm to 3am

Contact: @kirarestaurant.@littbarclub

GABA

Hidden in Dubai Marina, GABA moves at its own pace. By day, it’s a serene tea lounge – rare organic brews, calm energy, soft light, and a quiet sense of ritual. But behind a discreet door, the mood shifts. The bar feels like an art-filled living room with a DJ – intimate, low-key, and effortlessly cool. Come when you’re in the mood for a night that feels more like a house party only a few are invited to.

Location: GABA, M level, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily 5pm to 10pm

Contact: Tel: (0)55 397 6973. @gaba.dubai

Replay, Bla Bla

If good company, music, and a mic in hand is your kind of night, you’ll want to check out Replay. Just launched on the upper floor of Bla Bla Dubai in JBR, the new karaoke lounge is built for Dubai’s summer nightlife. With seven private themed rooms, a main lounge with a DJ booth, and over 80,000 songs across 20+ languages, it’s made for post-brunch hangouts, group celebrations, and spontaneous sing-offs. The menu keeps it casual but solid, salmon tacos, dynamite shrimp, truffle pizza, and other shareables. Private karaoke sessions are priced at Dhs45/hour (2+ hours) or Dhs55/hour (1-hour bookings).

Location: Replay, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

Timings: Open daily from 5pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 584 4111. replay.ae. @replaydubai

Brasserie Lutetia

Brasserie Lutetia, now open on the second floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, brings a taste of Paris to the city’s core. Putting a modern spin on the traditional French brasserie, the space is both stylish and relaxed, serving classic French and Mediterranean dishes with a sustainable twist, thanks to its use of hydroponic farming. From morning croissants to leisurely lunches and evening drinks, Brasserie Lutetia delivers great food, a vibrant vibe, and plenty of charm.

Location: Brasserie Lutetia, 2nd Floor, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Times: Breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Contact: Tel: (0)4 503 6122. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Images: Supplied/Instagram