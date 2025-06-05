Where great food meets a great crowd – these Abu Dhabi spots are setting the tone for the weekend

If your weekend plans involve good company, a stylish look, and a setting that’s as photogenic as it is fun, these Abu Dhabi spots are having a moment – think waterfront backdrops, stylish interiors, and menus made to impress. Whether you’re in the mood for a buzzy brunch, pre-dinner drinks with a view, or a scene-stealing dinner reservation, here are 5 of the best restaurants in Abu Dhabi, keeping the capital well-fed and well-dressed this weekend.

Bla Bla Bar

Bla Bla Bar has arrived at Yas Marina, bringing its laid-back energy and immersive nightlife experience to the capital. This new, stunning Abu Dhabi spot is positioning itself as the place to be come Friday evening, and it’s already part of an exciting line-up of culinary hotspots on Yas Marina. The venue is the perfect spot for evening drinks, live entertainment, weekend hangouts, and weekly events, including themed nights and weekend brunches.

Location: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: weekdays 6pm to 1am and weekends 6pm to 3am

Contact: (0)2 639 9078. @blablabar_abudhabi

SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA, the globally acclaimed fusion restaurant, has made its debut in Abu Dhabi, bringing its unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisines to the city. Located on the 1st podium of the iconic Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, this vibrant spot is all about a lively atmosphere. Signature Dishes include the SUSHISAMBA Roll (a fusion roll combining the best of Japanese sushi with Brazilian and Peruvian influences), Moqueca (a traditional Brazilian seafood stew with a Japanese twist), and Churrasco Skewers (grilled meats served with Peruvian sauces).

Location: Podium 1, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Times: Sunday to Wednesday from 6pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am.

Contact: (0)2 811 5882. @sushisambaabudhabi

COYA Abu Dhabi

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Coya Abu Dhabi offers a vibrant fusion of Peruvian, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish cuisines. The restaurant’s design features rich Incan-inspired decor, creating an immersive dining experience. With floor-to-ceiling windows, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the waterfront while indulging in meticulously crafted dishes.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Times: Dinner is served from 6.30pm to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 6.30pm to 12am on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, dinner is served from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Contact: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

99 Sushi Bar

Located in the luxurious Four Seasons on Al Maryah Island, 99 Sushi Bar is Abu Dhabi’s premier destination for Japanese fine dining. The restaurant’s first UAE location earned a Michelin star in 2023, thanks to its masterful balance of traditional technique and modern finesse. The minimalist, intimate setting features dim lighting, plush seating, and an open kitchen where guests can watch chefs craft each dish with precision. Some of their must-try dishes include the Fuyu tasting menu, showcasing seasonal delights like truffle eggplant and expertly sliced toro, alongside creative sushi and sashimi. The signature 99 Cheesecake with yuzu and kunefe ice cream is a dessert not to be missed, offering a fresh take on classic flavours. The bar offers a curated selection of sake, Japanese whiskies, and cocktails that pair perfectly with the food or make for a great post-dinner drink by the waterfront terrace.

Location: The Galleria, Four Seasons Hotel, Level 1, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Sunday 12pm to 3.30pm, 7pm to 12am

Contact: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Pappas Taverna

Pappas Taverna brings the spirit of Greece to the heart of Abu Dhabi, offering a contemporary twist on traditional Greek cuisine. Originally a popular destination on MacDougal Street in New York’s East Village, the Taverna now welcomes you at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, where you can indulge in a selection of exquisite dishes that honour Greek culinary traditions.

Location: W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 6pm to 11pm daily, except Mondays when it is closed. Lunch Saturdays from 12p to 3.30pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Contact: (0)2 656 0000. @pappastavernaad