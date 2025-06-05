Skip cooking – these five restaurants in Dubai have better plates

Summer in Dubai means moving indoors, and while the city is quieter in summer, the food scene isn’t. From midweek pop-ups and seasonal menus to new openings and chef collabs, there’s plenty to explore if you’re in the mood for something new. Here are five of the best restaurants in Dubai making it worth heading out this week.

Armani/Hashi

Armani/Hashi, the Michelin-selected Japanese fine-dining restaurant at Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, is offering a six-course summer set menu. Curated by Head Chef Kyungmin Park, the menu features a contemporary take on Japanese city-to-coast cuisine. Highlights include Grilled or Spicy Edamame, Corn Crab Salad, signature sushi and sashimi, Wasabi Prawn or Octopus Tempura, and main choices of Spicy Beef or Miso Black Cod. Dessert options are Mochi Ice Cream or Miso Chocolate.

Location: Ground Floor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Offer: Six-course set menu, Dhs650

Times: Daily, 6.30pm to 11.30om, until July 31

Contact: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihashi

TATEL

Noche TATEL is back at TATEL Dubai every Thursday with live music, flamenco dancers, and authentic Spanish vibes. Expect vibrant performances from Keko Fontana and Fernando Gutiérrez on guitar, alongside a menu featuring highlights like red tuna tartare with fried egg, seafood bisque rice, and TATEL’s famous cheesecake. The atmosphere mixes deep reds, groovy rhythms, and expertly crafted cocktails for a night that captures the heart of Spain in Downtown Dubai.

Location: TATEL, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

Offer: À la carte Spanish menu and live entertainment

Times: Every Thursday, from 8.30pm till late

Contact: (0)4 215 2121. @tatel.dubai

Fi’lia

Fi’lia, the region’s first female-led Michelin-select restaurant at SLS Dubai, launches its Candlelight Wine-Paired Dinner Series this summer. On three exclusive evenings – June 25, July 30, and August 27 – you can enjoy a five-course Italian menu paired with wines, all set against stunning skyline views on the 70th floor. The menu includes dishes like Tartare di Tonno Rosso with Oscietra caviar, Spaghetti al Caccio Peppe e Pistachio, and Saltimbocca alla Romana. The evening ends with Millefoglie, a layered vanilla cream and apricot dessert. The intimate setting is enhanced by candlelit tables and curated by Head Chef Célia Stoecklin.

Location: 70th Floor, Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs499 per person for five courses (wine pairings available on request)

Times: 7pm to 10pm on June 25, July 30, August 27

Contact: (0)56 508 0655. @filiadubai

LOONA RUSSA

LOONA RUSSA is offering a set menu that puts a twist on modern Italian cuisine using the finest Russian ingredients. Created by chefs Artem Losev and Vitaly Istomin, the menu features Eastern scallops, black caviar, Wagyu fried dumplings, and crab with earthy morels. Standouts include the signature caviar pizza with chorizo and buffalo mozzarella, and tender beef ribs with silky shallot purée – precision and style with a touch of luxury.

Location: Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai

Offer: Set menu showcasing Russian-inspired Italian dishes

Times: Daily from 3pm to 9pm

Contact: (0)5 885 02200. @loona.uae

The Guild

The Guild is Dubai’s grand brasserie and MICHELIN Guide’s “Opening of the Year 2024” and they are offering a Business Lunch made for those who want more than just a quick bite. The menu features one refined starter and one crafted main, blending comfort with culinary precision. Highlights include Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Burrata Tartine, and the option to add Seared Hokkaido Scallops or Confit Duck Leg for a supplement. For a quicker option, the Express Lunch pairs a main with the soup of the week. House wine and creative non-alcoholic drinks round out the midday experience, with desserts available separately.

Location: Icd Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC

Offer: Business Lunch (starter + main) Dhs119; Express Lunch (main + soup) Dhs99; Dessert Dhs45; Drinks from Dhs49

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Contact: (0)4 321 9142. @theguilddubai

Images: Supplied