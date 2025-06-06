Your guide to making the most of June weekends in Abu Dhabi

Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd. With summer in full swing, it’s all about cool escapes and indoor adventures – from bright-and-early breakfasts to museum visits and weekend brunches. Here’s what to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 20

Tuck into a delicious Lebanese breakfast

Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese breakfast in the capital – Sayniyet El Derwandi – this lavish breakfast tray for two is designed to bring a taste of traditional Lebanese flare, with an assortment of labneh, halloumi, foul, eggs, pickles, fresh vegetables and more. All for Dhs90.

Offer: Dhs90 for two

Location: Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort

Timings: Daily, 8am to 12pm

Contact: (0) 58 853 9633

@derwandi.uae

Plan the perfect weekend retreat

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is offering the Endless Summer Escape with exclusive stay rates until August 31, so you can make the most of this summer. Soak up the sun on a 200-metre private beach, take a dip in one of four sparkling pools, or indulge in global flavours across signature restaurants.

Offer: Book a stay of two or more nights for special rates Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Timings: Until August 31 Contact: (0) 2 498 0000 @rixosmarinabudhabi

Saturday, June 21

Celebrate Father’s Day in style

This Father’s Day, swap the usual gifts for something truly refreshing – a premium grooming experience at KAI Barbershop at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. Spoil your dad with a fresh cut, a classic shave, or a full grooming session. A little well-earned pampering – and a sharp new look to match.

Location: KAI Barbershop, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island

Timings: Saturday, June 21, 9am to 7pm

Contact: (0) 50 970 7524

@kaibarbershop.ae

Try a brand new menu

The revamped Hidden Bar is offering a brand new menu of bar bites along with a stunning new design, sleek, contemporary furnishings, soft lighting, and plush surroundings. While you’re there, sample the new cecina toast, wagyu katsu sando or vitello tonnato pizzeta, and cocktails, of course.

Location: Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to 3am, Saturday, 5pm to 4am

Contact: (0) 2 813 5520

@rosewoodabudhabi

Sunday, June 22

Catch a weekend brunch

At this acclaimed French Riviera-inspired restaurant at The Galleria, Sundays are for refined dishes and unlimited drinks. Start with a viennoiserie basket, followed by a choice of eggs, and a selection of tartines all inspired by the South of France’s Mediterranean beauty.

Offer: Dhs390 for soft, Dhs465 for house, Dhs640 for Champagne

Location: La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria

Timings: Sundays, 12pm to 4.30pm

Contact: (0) 2 692 9600

lpmrestaurants.com

Become a petrolhead

Abu Dhabi’s pyramid-shaped Emirates National Auto Museum is an unmissable pit-stop for any car lover and is home to over 200 cars owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The Al Dhafra attraction will have you snapping away before you enter the facility.

Offer: Dhs50 per person

Location: Emirates National Auto Museum, Hamim Road, Al Dhafra

Timings: Daily, 9am to 5pm

Contact: (0) 50 279 2620

