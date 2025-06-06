6 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: June 20 to 22
Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd. With summer in full swing, it’s all about cool escapes and indoor adventures – from bright-and-early breakfasts to museum visits and weekend brunches. Here’s what to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
Friday, June 20
Tuck into a delicious Lebanese breakfast
Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese breakfast in the capital – Sayniyet El Derwandi – this lavish breakfast tray for two is designed to bring a taste of traditional Lebanese flare, with an assortment of labneh, halloumi, foul, eggs, pickles, fresh vegetables and more. All for Dhs90.
Offer: Dhs90 for two
Location: Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort
Timings: Daily, 8am to 12pm
Contact: (0) 58 853 9633
Plan the perfect weekend retreat
Offer: Book a stay of two or more nights for special rates
Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
Timings: Until August 31
Contact: (0) 2 498 0000
Saturday, June 21
Celebrate Father’s Day in style
This Father’s Day, swap the usual gifts for something truly refreshing – a premium grooming experience at KAI Barbershop at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. Spoil your dad with a fresh cut, a classic shave, or a full grooming session. A little well-earned pampering – and a sharp new look to match.
Location: KAI Barbershop, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island
Timings: Saturday, June 21, 9am to 7pm
Contact: (0) 50 970 7524
Try a brand new menu
The revamped Hidden Bar is offering a brand new menu of bar bites along with a stunning new design, sleek, contemporary furnishings, soft lighting, and plush surroundings. While you’re there, sample the new cecina toast, wagyu katsu sando or vitello tonnato pizzeta, and cocktails, of course.
Location: Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to 3am, Saturday, 5pm to 4am
Contact: (0) 2 813 5520
Sunday, June 22
Catch a weekend brunch
At this acclaimed French Riviera-inspired restaurant at The Galleria, Sundays are for refined dishes and unlimited drinks. Start with a viennoiserie basket, followed by a choice of eggs, and a selection of tartines all inspired by the South of France’s Mediterranean beauty.
Offer: Dhs390 for soft, Dhs465 for house, Dhs640 for Champagne
Location: La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria
Timings: Sundays, 12pm to 4.30pm
Contact: (0) 2 692 9600
Become a petrolhead
Abu Dhabi’s pyramid-shaped Emirates National Auto Museum is an unmissable pit-stop for any car lover and is home to over 200 cars owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The Al Dhafra attraction will have you snapping away before you enter the facility.
Offer: Dhs50 per person
Location: Emirates National Auto Museum, Hamim Road, Al Dhafra
Timings: Daily, 9am to 5pm
Contact: (0) 50 279 2620
