Spot the Milky Way in the capital this weekend

For all the star gazers and chasers out there, there’s something special happening this weekend. Dubai Astronomy is hosting an exciting stargazing event on June 21 in Al Quaa, Abu Dhabi, to witness the Milky Way in the UAE in all it’s force and beauty.

As astronomy enthusiasts and first time celestial crawlers come together in the Al Quaa Desert under one of the darkest night skies in the UAE, our galaxy will reveal itself in incredible detail and clarity.

This remote location offers some of the most optimal conditions for stargazing, views of deep-sky objects, planetary details and the galactic spiral of the Milky Way, more spectacular than anything you can spot in the urban skies.

What’s going down?

Astronomy experts will be taking participants through a four-hour-long curated, complete program lasting from 10pm to 2am. You’ll be able to learn essential astrophotography techniques in hands-on workshops, including the practical instruction and the specifics of camera settings and composition techniques.

You’ll also get a chance to practice your photography skills capturing images of star clusters, nebulae, and the Milky Way’s core and engage in sky mapping sessions for ancient constellations, supplementing them with fascinating stories and mythology.

The program will come together with time dedicated to simply observing Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s moons, and distant galaxies.Participants will be provided with everything they need for this experience, including high-quality telescopes and photography equipment.

For those based in Dubai, the organisers are providing convenient transportation to be able to attend the event.

Cheap, reliable bus transit is being organised, departing from Jebel Ali Metro Station. The comfortable three-hour journey also includes rest stops and will arrive perfectly on time for optimal conditions. Buses leave at 6.30pm and cost Dhs120 per person.

How to join

You can register at the Dubai Astronomy Group Instagram page to reserve your spot and transportation if you require. Make sure to hurry, as spots are limited and filling up fast. If you’re taking the bus, make sure to arrive by 6.15pm latest to catch the bus.

More stargazing written our stars

As such, UAE residents are in for a treat this summer, as for the next few months, the Milky Way galaxy will be visible in the night sky.

Also known as the Galactic River, the galaxy’s main arm and core will be visible late at night, with the clearest and highest period for viewing being the months of July and August. As such, the galaxy is visible from until October, and offers a stunning celestial sight which is as beautiful as it is rare.

To learn more about the most optimal viewing conditions, read here.

