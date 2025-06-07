Think you’ve seen it all? These places to visit in the UAE will make you do a double take, yes, they’re really here

Places to visit in the UAE go far beyond skyscrapers and skylines. This isn’t about the Burj Khalifa or the Palm, it’s about hidden gems that will have you asking, “Wait… that’s in the UAE?” (Yes, it really is.)

Dubai

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

It might look like something out of an African safari, but the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai Mall. It is home to more than 20,000 birds of 67 species, but it is most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary.

Location: Dubai Creek, Dubai

Hatta Dam, Dubai

When most residents think of Hatta, this iconic view comes to mind, but tourists might be surprised to learn it’s actually in the UAE. Just under two hours from Dubai, the turquoise Hatta Dam is surrounded by dramatic mountain scenery. Rent a kayak or pedal boat from Hatta Kayak to explore the calm waters, and pack a picnic to enjoy the peaceful setting.

Location: Hatta Dam, Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Around 250km from the capital, Sir Bani Yas Island feels worlds away from Abu Dhabi. This stunning island is home to the luxurious Anantara resort and offers a true safari-style experience, with wildlife like cheetahs, giraffes, and Arabian oryxes roaming freely. If you’re after an island escape with an adventurous twist, this is it.

Location: Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, Al Dhafra Islands, Abu Dhabi

Stairway to Heaven, Ras Al Khaimah

No, this is not the Grand Canyon in the USA. This is Ras Al Khaimah’s Stairway To Heaven right here in the UAE. It’s a breathtaking mountain trail located in Wadi Ghalilah near the Oman border. And it is not for the faint-hearted. Only experienced climbers should attempt it – but making it up the 1,900 metres to the top will not only score you an epic photo, but some serious bragging rights.

Location: X5M8+MX9, Ras Al Khaimah

Hanging Gardens, Sharjah

A waterfall in the UAE? Yep, and it’s in Sharjah. The man-made Hanging Gardens features over 100,000 trees, colourful flowers, walking trails, a play area, and a scenic train ride. There’s even a restaurant to enjoy the view over a meal.

Location: E102, Alhafyah, Sharjah

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and waterfall, Sharjah

No, this isn’t in Rome. Located at the foot of Al Sayed mountain, the stunning amphitheatre faces the beach of the city of Khorfakkan, giving visitors a glimpse of nature the city has to offer. The amphitheatre is built on a total area of 190,000 square feet and boasts a jaw-dropping unique design which transports you instantly to Rome.

And located nearby, you will find a pretty waterfall. The man-made attraction was built from the rocky nature of the city and overlooks the Khorfakkan Corniche. There’s even a restaurant and café that can accommodate more than 80 guests. You can even choose to dine outdoors and enjoy the beautiful views.

Location: 989W+5X6, Rughaylat Rd, Sharjah

Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Named after the famous cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling, and not just for UAE residents and tourists, but the entire GCC region. Turtles, fish of every colour of the rainbow, and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. This cute little island can be found off the coastal town of Al Aqah in the northern coast of the humble Emirate of Fujairah.

Location: Jazīrat al Ghubbah, Fujairah

