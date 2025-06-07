7 things to do in Dubai this weekend: June 13 to 15
Whatever your vibe, there’s something worth leaving the house for
There’s something for everyone in Dubai this weekend — whether you’re hunting Labubus, chasing late-night vibes, or leaning into your zen era. From buzzy new openings to chilled escapes, here’s your ultimate weekend game plan.
Friday, June 13
Try a night swim at Drift
As the weather heats up, pool and beach clubs around Dubai are announcing night swims in their droves, and we have a list of them here if you want to see all the options. Dubai Marina’s DRIFT has one every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight. It’s Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages too so it’s even as the summer rolls around, there are so many things to do in Dubai.
Location: DRIFT Dubai, Dubai Marina
Offer: Dhs200 full redeemable
Timings: Fridays and Saturdays, 7pm to 12am
Contact: info@driftbeachdubai.com or call 04 315 2200.
Treat yourself to dinner at Ling Ling
Atlantis the Royal’s Ling Ling is a great spot for dinner, drinks or a late night party until 3am so no matter your vibe, you’ll find something to suit here. What you shouldn’t avoid is the food though, the contemporary Asian cuisine is delicious and the vibes are immaculate.
Location: Ling Ling, Atlantis the Royal
Timings: Restaurant, open daily 6pm to 1am, Bar, Sun to Wed, 6pm to 2am, Thursday to Sat 6pm to 3am
Contact: +971 4 426 2600 @linglingdubai
Saturday, June 14
Try the new Dubai chocolate flavour
There’s a new viral Dubai chocolate flavour, and you can get your hands on it this weekend in a pop up in the Mall of the Emirates. Head down and play games, enter the competitions and even get the chance to win a trip to the Maldives.
Location: Mall of the Emirates
Timings: June 13 to 16, 10am to 12am
Be the first to try Brewdog’s new brunch
Let the weekend begin with BrewDog’s bold new brunch in its new Bluewaters venue. From 1 to 4pm every Saturday, dig into a three-hour package of yummy food and free-flowing drinks, with soft, house, and premium options to suit your vibe. Expect high-energy live entertainment, a buzzing crowd, and all the signature BrewDog flavour.
Location: Brewdog, Bluewaters, Dubai
Timings: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm starting on the June 14, 2025
Offer: Soft Dhs250, House Dhs350, Premium Dhs450
Contact: +971 52 956 5688
Reset the body and mind
Banyan Tree Dubai is teaming up with Samadhi Wellness to celebrate Global Wellness Day with a soul-nourishing, complimentary retreat on Saturday, June 14. Held at the serene Samadhi studio in Jumeirah 3, the experience invites guests to unwind with either a vinyasa flow or deep stretch class, led by expert instructor Alice Gray. Choose between two session times: 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm, then enjoy wholesome snacks and a thoughtfully curated goody bag filled with signature Banyan Tree treats. It’s the perfect way to reset, reconnect, and revel in a little self-care on the house.
Location: Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai,
Timings: Sat June 14, 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm,
Contact: samadhi-wellness.com/book-now @banyantreedubai @samadhiwellness
Sunday, June 15
Have some bowling fun with Dad
Looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend for Father’s Day? Strike up some fun this with 50% off bowling at Brass Monkey, Bluewaters. From 12pm to 4pm this Sunday, treat Dad to a little friendly competition, retro vibes, and great bites, it’s the perfect way to mix things up beyond your usual Sunday lunch.
Location: Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Dubai,
Timings: Sunday, June 15, 12pm to 4pm,
Offer: 50% off bowling.
Contact: Call (0)4 582 7277 or visit brassmonkeysocial.com@brassmonkeysocial
Bling your Labubu
Labubu lovers, head to CULINRA for a fun, creative workshop where you’ll customise your Labubu figure with rhinestones, charms, and sparkling accessories. All materials are included and you’ll even get one beverage and light bites. The workshop will be guided by experienced artists, but remember limited spots are available.
Location: The Link, 24th floor
Date: Sunday, 16 June 3pm to 6pm
Price: Dhs259 per person (includes 1 beverage and light bites)
Contact: call +971 4 666 1617 or email reservations@thelinkdubai.com www.culinaradubai.com