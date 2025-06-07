Whatever your vibe, there’s something worth leaving the house for

There’s something for everyone in Dubai this weekend — whether you’re hunting Labubus, chasing late-night vibes, or leaning into your zen era. From buzzy new openings to chilled escapes, here’s your ultimate weekend game plan.

Friday, June 13

Try a night swim at Drift

As the weather heats up, pool and beach clubs around Dubai are announcing night swims in their droves, and we have a list of them here if you want to see all the options. Dubai Marina’s DRIFT has one every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight. It’s Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages too so it’s even as the summer rolls around, there are so many things to do in Dubai.

Location: DRIFT Dubai, Dubai Marina

Offer: Dhs200 full redeemable

Timings: Fridays and Saturdays, 7pm to 12am

Contact: info@driftbeachdubai.com or call 04 315 2200.

Treat yourself to dinner at Ling Ling

Atlantis the Royal’s Ling Ling is a great spot for dinner, drinks or a late night party until 3am so no matter your vibe, you’ll find something to suit here. What you shouldn’t avoid is the food though, the contemporary Asian cuisine is delicious and the vibes are immaculate.

Location: Ling Ling, Atlantis the Royal

Timings: Restaurant, open daily 6pm to 1am, Bar, Sun to Wed, 6pm to 2am, Thursday to Sat 6pm to 3am

Contact: +971 4 426 2600 @linglingdubai

Saturday, June 14

Try the new Dubai chocolate flavour

There’s a new viral Dubai chocolate flavour, and you can get your hands on it this weekend in a pop up in the Mall of the Emirates. Head down and play games, enter the competitions and even get the chance to win a trip to the Maldives.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Timings: June 13 to 16, 10am to 12am

Be the first to try Brewdog’s new brunch

Let the weekend begin with BrewDog’s bold new brunch in its new Bluewaters venue. From 1 to 4pm every Saturday, dig into a three-hour package of yummy food and free-flowing drinks, with soft, house, and premium options to suit your vibe. Expect high-energy live entertainment, a buzzing crowd, and all the signature BrewDog flavour.

Location: Brewdog, Bluewaters, Dubai

Timings: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm starting on the June 14, 2025

Offer: Soft Dhs250, House Dhs350, Premium Dhs450

Contact: +971 52 956 5688

Reset the body and mind

Banyan Tree Dubai is teaming up with Samadhi Wellness to celebrate Global Wellness Day with a soul-nourishing, complimentary retreat on Saturday, June 14. Held at the serene Samadhi studio in Jumeirah 3, the experience invites guests to unwind with either a vinyasa flow or deep stretch class, led by expert instructor Alice Gray. Choose between two session times: 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm, then enjoy wholesome snacks and a thoughtfully curated goody bag filled with signature Banyan Tree treats. It’s the perfect way to reset, reconnect, and revel in a little self-care on the house.

Location: Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai,

Timings: Sat June 14, 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm,

Contact: samadhi-wellness.com/book-now @banyantreedubai @samadhiwellness

Sunday, June 15

Have some bowling fun with Dad

Looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend for Father’s Day? Strike up some fun this with 50% off bowling at Brass Monkey, Bluewaters. From 12pm to 4pm this Sunday, treat Dad to a little friendly competition, retro vibes, and great bites, it’s the perfect way to mix things up beyond your usual Sunday lunch.

Location: Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Dubai,

Timings: Sunday, June 15, 12pm to 4pm,

Offer: 50% off bowling.

Contact: Call (0)4 582 7277 or visit brassmonkeysocial.com@brassmonkeysocial

Bling your Labubu

Labubu lovers, head to CULINRA for a fun, creative workshop where you’ll customise your Labubu figure with rhinestones, charms, and sparkling accessories. All materials are included and you’ll even get one beverage and light bites. The workshop will be guided by experienced artists, but remember limited spots are available.

Location: The Link, 24th floor

Date: Sunday, 16 June 3pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs259 per person (includes 1 beverage and light bites)

Contact: call +971 4 666 1617 or email reservations@thelinkdubai.com www.culinaradubai.com