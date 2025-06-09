For the ones who roll out of bed for breakfast…

There are two types of people: those who “don’t do breakfast” and those who’ll roll out of bed for it. If you’re the latter, Dubai won’t disappoint. When it comes to the best breakfast in Dubai, you can keep it classic with eggs and pancakes, ease into the day with a buttery croissant and coffee, or go all in with a Turkish, Spanish, or Mediterranean spread. However you start your morning, there’s plenty worth waking up for. Here are 9 spots to get the best breakfast in Dubai this May.

Yava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YΛVΛ يافا (@yavadubai)



If you haven’t made it to Yava yet, you’re missing out. Their Mediterranean breakfast menu is a must-try. The Yava Breakfast platter is a flavour-packed spread, with eggs any style, zaatar, labneh, sujuk, cold cuts, cheese, and a medley of fresh veggies and dried fruit. You can also dive into the Egg Pita Sando with truffle cream sauce or the Mediterranean Bagel. For your sugar fix, go for the Fig French Toast or stack of fluffy pancakes.

Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)4 548 5733. yavadubai.com. @yavadubai

BohoX

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BohoX (@thebohox)



BohoX is a go-to spot any time of day, but their all-day breakfast is a standout. From truffle scramble and beef brisket Benedict to shakshuka and a giant croissant, there’s something for every craving. Their Bohemian Turkish breakfast brings a mix of classic and creative twists, while the French toast and pancakes are hard to resist. With a cosy atmosphere and a pet-friendly outdoor space, it’s the perfect, laid-back spot to start (or continue) your day.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)52 103 2646. @thebohox

Tonton Bakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONTON (@tontonbakes)



A favourite in Jumeirah, Tonton is a cosy urban bakehouse known for its perfectly baked pastries and laid-back charm. Their croissants are to die for, alongside crisp baguettes, rich tiramisu, and other Italian and French-inspired treats. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick coffee or a long, leisurely breakfast, it’s a spot that keeps things simple, delicious, and always inviting.

Tonton Bakes, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)5 8 998 5272. tontonbakes.com. @tontonbakes

Commodore Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commodore Club (@commodoreclubdubai)



Commodore Club brings stunning marina views, a laid-back vibe, and stylish decor to breakfast at the stunning Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Curated by Chef Nathan, the menu features beautifully presented dishes, from fresh pastries to classic eggs and croissant toasts.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3. Tel: (0)4 540 8535. @ commodoreclubdubai

The Breakfast Club at Lakeview

If you like your breakfast with a view then local legend Lakeview at Dubai Creek Resort now ticks both boxes. Taking place every Friday and Saturday, Lakeview has recently launched The Breakfast Club, now serving unlimited breakfasts for just Dhs95 featuring a whole range of mighty morning meals. Highlights include big English breakfasts and smoked salmon Benedicts, as well as lighter options such as açaí bowls and Greek yoghurt with fresh fruits. For sweeter starts, the fluffy pancakes, golden waffles, and caramelised pecans should do the trick.



Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort, daily 8am to 11am, Fri and Sat, Dhs95 person. Tel: (0)4 6021524. hyattrestaurants.com

Lola Taberna Española

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Taberna Española (@lolataberna)



Lola Taberna Española brings a true taste of Spain to breakfast at TRYP by Wyndham Barsha Heights. The menu features Los Benedictos, a Spanish twist on Eggs Benedict, classic Tortilla Española, and perfectly fried eggs with a choice of Catalan or Basque sausage. Sweet options include Torrija with vanilla ice cream, fluffy pancakes with chocolate and fruit, and, of course, classic churros with hot chocolate. Pair it with a Bellini or Mimosa for the perfect start to the day.

Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Al Saef, 1st st, Barsha Heights. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

Third Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Avenue (@thirdavenueboutique)

Set in the heart of Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall, Third Avenue is turning weekend mornings into something a little more refined. Their three-course breakfast lets you mix and match from a menu of delicious bites – Zaatar & Labneh Pide, Truffle Millefeuille, and French Toast – while enjoying stunning views of Burj Khalifa. Whether you’re going sweet, savoury or somewhere in between, it’s a solid way to ease into the weekend.

Third Avenue, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm, Dhs89 for a three-course breakfast, including coffee or still water. @thirdavenuedubai

Magadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magadan Dubai (@magadandubai)

Palm West Beach just got a little more tempting in the morning. Magadan, Moscow’s cult-favourite seafood spot, has launched breakfast for the first time, seaside calm to the early hours. The menu is a mix of comfort options: from the signature Magadan Breakfast with shrimp, avocado, and aioli, to a Crab Omelette with avocado and tomatoes, and Eggs Benedict topped with red or black caviar. There’s even Beefsteak with mustard hollandaise if you’re feeling indulgent. On the lighter side, go for Coconut Milk Rice Porridge with baked plum and aloe, or Cottage Cheese Pancakes with vanilla and berries for a nostalgic finish.

Magadan, Palm West Beach, Dubai, Daily, 9am to 12pm. Tel: (0)52 101 1075. @magadandubai

NAC Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAC Dubai (@nacdubai)

Dubai’s favourite French bistro has officially entered its breakfast era. North Audley Cantine (NAC), located in the heart of Al Safa, is now serving breakfast to match its always-on-point brunch and dinner menus. The breakfast lineup keeps things flavourful – Turkish Eggs, shakshuka, scrambled eggs with jalapeño mayo in a brioche bun, and a generous NAC Breakfast Plate for the indecisive. Sweet tooth? You’ll want to try the speculoos French Toast with clotted cream or ricotta pancakes with dulce de leche and banana.

NAC Dubai, H Residence, Al Safa, Dubai, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12pm. @nac_dubai

